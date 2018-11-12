Former first lady Michelle Obama can add a new check mark on her list of accomplishments: author of one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history.

As a result, fans of Obama's memoir, "Becoming," will get more chances to see her in person on her book tour, which she is extending into 2019.

Sales of the book, published four weeks ago, have now topped 3 million, according to Crown Publishing.

Signs the book would be a massive hit were obvious only one week after publication, when 1.4 million copies in print and digital formats in the U.S. and Canada had been sold.

Now it's among the best-selling political memoirs of all time, and one of the fastest-selling nonfiction books in history – putting America's first-ever black first lady in a new record book.

Live Nation and Crown Publishing announced that Obama will have 21 events next year, six of them in Europe.

She has been selling out stadiums on her tour, appearing at such arenas as New York City's Barclays Center and Chicago's United Center, with guest interviewers including Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon.

Last week, she was in London at the Southbank Centre with writer Chimamanda Ngozi, and afterwards met backstage for a private chat with one of her admirers, the Duchess of Sussex, the former Meghan Markle.

Obama, a pal of Meghan's husband, Prince Harry, offered her some advice in a recent interview with Good Housekeeping, based on her own experiences as a private citizen thrust into the public spotlight when her husband Barack Obama was elected president in 2008.

“Like me, Meghan probably never dreamt that she’d have a life like this, and the pressure you feel – from yourself and from others – can sometimes feel like a lot,” she said. "So my biggest piece of advice would be to take some time and don’t be in a hurry to do anything."

Obama's book tour is now scheduled to end May 12 at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Contributing: The Associated Press