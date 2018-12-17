Michael Flynn, the former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, walks into a federal courthouse in Washington, D.C.

Michael Flynn learns his fate

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn will be sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia ambassador Sergey Kisylak during the run-up to President Donald Trump's inauguration. Last week, Flynn's attorneys suggested that the FBI duped Flynn during the interview last year; special counsel Robert Mueller denies it. Meanwhile, Mueller's prosecutors — who Monday night released a redacted version of Flynn's testimony — have provided an account citing the former general's "substantial" assistance to the Russia inquiry and at least two other undisclosed investigations in recommending that he serve no prison time. Flynn has met with investigators 19 times, according to prosecutors, and also admitted lying about Turkish lobbying and research work. He resigned in February 2017.

Lawmakers to visit site where girl was detained by Border Patrol agents

Members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus on Tuesday are scheduled to tour the Lordsburg Border Patrol Station in New Mexico, where agents detained and processed a 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died in their custody. The girl, identified as Jakelin Caal Maquin, was in U.S. custody for more than 11 hours after crossing into New Mexico with a group of 163 migrants, including her father. Federal authorities say the girl died after suffering from a high fever and seizures, and claim the father was ultimately at fault for not alerting agents to her condition. In a statement Saturday, the girl's family disputed the federal government’s account, saying her father had provided the child with water and food during their journey through Mexico en route to the U.S. border. The Department of Homeland Security, citing an ongoing investigation, said it has informed members of Congress that they cannot interview the agents during the visit.

And the winner of 'The Voice' is ...

If you're going to put money on which of the four finalists will win season 15 of NBC's "The Voice," the safe money says to bet on country. Southern rock-influenced Chris Kroeze, modern country-pop artist Kirk Jay, 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd and R&B teenage sensation Kennedy Holmes are the four finalists despite judge Adam Levine's controversial pleas to save Reagan Strange. The move caused an uproar, with many fans accusing Levine of throwing Strange's fellow teammate, DeAndre Nico, under the bus. The season finale, which airs Tuesday (9 p.m. ET/PT, NBC), will crown a new champ with the winner earning $100,000 and a recording contract with Universal Music Group.

US Air Force to launch first next-generation GPS

After months of delays, the U.S. Air Force is scheduled to launch the first of a new generation of GPS satellites designed to be more accurate, secure and versatile.The satellite, set to lift off Tuesday from Cape Canaveral aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, is the first of 32 planned GPS III satellites that will replace older ones now in orbit. The new GPS III satellite will have three times better accuracy, up to eight times improved anti-jamming capabilities and spacecraft life up to 15 years.GPS is best-known for its widespread civilian applications, from navigation to time-stamping bank transactions. The Air Force estimates that 4 billion people worldwide use the system. .

Attention Amazon fans: Last day for free standard shipping

If you're a last-minute shopper — hey, we're not judging — Amazon is giving you some extra time to finish your Christmas shopping. The online retail giant said Tuesday is the last day to get free standard shipping on Amazon orders, regardless of whether customers are Prime members or not. Meanwhile, if you're planning to use UPS's most affordable delivery option, UPS 3 Day Select, you might want to hurry — you guessed it, the deadline is Tuesday. Not sure what to buy? Find gift ideas for everyone on your list at gifts.usatoday.com.

Contributing: Associated Press