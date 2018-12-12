Players in Mueller probe in the spotlight again

A federal judge has set a 3 p.m. ET deadline for special cousel Robert Mueller to turn over all documents related to the questioning of retired Army lieutenant general Michael Flynn by two FBI agents at the White House in January 2017. The order comes days before Flynn, President Donald Trump's ex-national security adviser, is scheduled for sentencing after lying to the FBI. As Flynn's case drags on, Michael Cohen is now talking to the media. Trump's former personal lawyer, who has been sentenced to three years in prison, sat down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for an interview that will air on "Good Morning America" early Friday.

Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting: Six years later

Friday marks the six-year anniversary of the fatal mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School. On the morning of Dec. 14, 2012, Adam Lanza, 20, killed his mother, then went to the Newtown, Connecticut, school and gunned down 20 children and six adults before eventually killing himself. Earlier this week, over 1,000 pages of documents seized in the investigation into the shooting were released to the public after a lengthy court battle brought by the Hartford Courant. They revealed a more detailed picture about Lanza's disturbed state of mind, including a "scorn for humanity."

Good news for procrastinators! Free Shipping Day is here

With Black Friday and Cyber Monday behind us, the retail industry still has one last trick up its sleeve to drive holiday sales: Free Shipping Day. The shopping holiday — yes, that's a thing — falls on Friday this year. If you haven’t heard of Free Shipping Day (hey, we won’t judge), it’s one of your last chances to save big on presents and items on your own wishlist with both big and small retailers offering free shipping as well as some discounts. More than 1,000 retailers are expected to participate this year, according to FreeShippingDay.com. Not sure what to buy? Find gift ideas for everyone on your list at gifts.usatoday.com.

University of North Carolina to consider reinstalling 'Silent Sam'

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is considering a controversial plan to reinstall a Confederate soldier monument toppled by protesters in August, despite opposition. UNC officials say the Board of Governors is set to discuss the plan Friday after it was presented during a Board of Trustees meeting for the Chapel Hill campus. The plan calls for building a $5.3 million History and Education Center on campus that would house the "Silent Sam" confederate statue along with other exhibits that tell the history of the university. Many students, faculty members and civil rights groups have rejected the plan saying "Silent Sam" glorifies the Confederacy, racism and white supremacy.

'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' slings into movie theaters

A 2019 Golden Globe nominee for best-animated film, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" hits theaters nationwide Friday, and USA TODAY's Brian Truitt called it a "loving tribute" to late comic-book legend Stan Lee's life lesson that "there's a little hero in all of us." The movie, produced by pop culture-savvy Phil Lord and Chris Miller (of "Lego Movie" and "Lego: Batman" fame), introduces — spoiler alert — Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore), a biracial Puerto Rican, African-American teen in Brooklyn who is bitten by a radioactive spider that gives him superpowers. "Spider-verse," which is also up as an Oscar favorite this season, pays homage to everything from the 1960s “Spider-Man” cartoon show to the 2000s Tobey Maguire movies, with a style all its own, Truitt says.

Contributing: Associated Press