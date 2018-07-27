WASHINGTON – It's being billed as an advancement for "menstrual equality."

Legislation that would allow women to buy menstrual hygiene products with money from health flexible spending accounts passed the House this week and now goes to the Senate as part of a broader, bipartisan bill to expand the accounts.

Rep. Grace Meng, D-N.Y., who authored the measure, said it will help make menstrual hygiene products more accessible and affordable.

”The passage of my legislation is a major leap forward in our fight for menstrual equality,” Meng said in a statement. “Menstrual hygiene products are essential and necessary for women, and deserve to be items that are permitted to be purchased with health flexible spending account funds.”

Women's rights advocates have rallied in favor of making these fact-of-life products free, saying they are a basic necessity. In April, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that schools in his state would be required to provide free menstrual products in restrooms for girls in grades 6 through 12.

"Menstrual products are as necessary as toilet paper and soap, but can be one expense too many for struggling families," he tweeted.

The Meng provision would allow women to use health flexible spending account funds for numerous types of menstrual hygiene products, including tampons, pads, liners, cups, sponges, or similar items used by women with respect to menstruation.

Health flexible spending accounts allow individuals to use pre-tax dollars to pay for eligible health care expenses. The money in these types of accounts is contributed from an individual’s paycheck.

Meng has authored other similar measures. Her "Menstrual Equity for All Act" is designed to help different populations of women and girls better access menstrual hygiene products. Another bill aims to improve the safety of menstrual hygiene products.

