Authorities say the two men who were killed early Sunday morning following a deadly road rage fight have been identified.

The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that 37-year-old Jose Rodriguez-Carrasco allegedly chased and beat 39-year-old Jason Dykes after their cars collided about 3:45 a.m. Sunday on California’s Interstate 5.

Sacramento police say witnesses reported seeing Rodriguez-Carrasco use a bat or pipe to hit Dykes, who died after suffering apparent blunt force trauma.

Rodriguez-Carrasco reportedly continued to hit other vehicles with the weapon, and he was later fatally struck by a third passing vehicle.

The men were identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office.

