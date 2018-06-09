Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the "100 days of peace" concert on Sept. 6, 2018 in London.

Duchess Meghan wowed again on Thursday in a blue, ruffle-detailed dress by Jason Wu while at her second charity gala of the week with husband Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended "100 Days to Peace," a music evening marking the centenary of the end of the World War I, held at Central Hall in the Westminster borough of London.

Presented by the Royal Armouries, the one-off concert was organized in aid of three charities working to support military veterans facing mental health challenges, including Heads Together, the mental health initiative launched by the young royals' charity foundation.

The duchess decided to go for an added touch of glam at the event, wearing her hair down in curls, unlike earlier appearances this week where she wore her signature "messy bun."

She paired the look with matching blue pumps with silver detailing around the ankle and a simple black clutch.

It was the second public appearance this week by the royal couple of the moment, not including last week's gala performance of "Hamilton," which raised money for Harry's African children's charity, Sentebale.

On Tuesday, the newly married couple (just over 100 days ago) attended the WellChild Awards, another of Harry's longtime charity patronages, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel. The annual awards ceremony is aimed at recognizing seriously ill children and their families for their courage, and to thank those who care for and support them.

Meghan showed some of her style independence by wearing a tuxedo-like Altuzarra pantsuit paired with a silky Deitas black blouse, with black pumps.

Duchess Meghan of Sussex chats with guests during break at a charity gala performance in London on Sept. 6, 2018, marking the centenary of the end of WWI.

Her choice was widely admired but it also tweaked royal custom, which generally frowns on royal women wearing pants for formal engagements. Meghan has already broken that unwritten rule at least twice since she and Harry announced their engagement in November.

Meghan's playful style sense also showed at the "Hamilton" gala when she wore a Judith & Charles tuxedo minidress that hovered way above her knees to better display her slender (and bare) legs.

Harry turned playful himself at the "Hamilton" gala, teasing the audience by starting to croon the opening words of "You'll Be Back," a song performed by the actor playing King George III – one of Harry's distant ancestors.

The "100 Days to Peace" event featured poetry readings, including W.B. Yeats' "He Wishes for the Cloths of Heaven" from 1899; the opening lines from "For the Fallen," by Laurence Binyon in 1914, and "The Great Silence," written in memory of choristers killed in WWI.

The second half of the concert featured Sir Karl Jenkins conducting his acclaimed "The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace," performed by the Royal Choral Society and the Philharmonia Orchestra against a backdrop of Hefin Owen’s film "The Armed Man."

During the intermission, Harry and Meghan mingled with some of the performers and with representatives of the charities at a reception.

