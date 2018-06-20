US Republican Senator from Arizona John McCain and daughter Meghan McCain arrive at the White House Correspondents' Association (WHCA) annual dinner in Washington on May 3, 2014. AFP PHOTO/Nicholas KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images ORG XMIT: 488380353 ORIG FILE ID: 529465464

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. John McCain's daughter plans to travel to Arizona on Thursday to spend time with her parents.

Meghan McCain, a political commentator and a co-host of ABC's "The View," said during a live video on social media Tuesday night that she misses her parents and will spend the weekend at their cabin near Sedona, Arizona.

Her father, 81, is battling a typically fatal form of brain cancer and has not been in Washington, D.C., since December. The Republican senator remains in Arizona, where he has continued to weigh in on policy debates, including Trump's migration policy.

During the live social media video, Meghan McCain answered questions about reality television, her skincare regimen, recommendations for Mexican restaurants in Arizona, her dad's health and her mom's well-being.

"My mom's doing good, I'm going to see her on Thursday," she said. "I'm going home to Arizona on Thursday and I'm going to see both my parents. But I FaceTime with my parents every single day. And I miss them during the week – I haven't been home in a few weeks ... I'm excited to go home to Arizona."

In the absence of official news on her father's health, the younger McCain's movements and remarks about him on "The View" and on social media have been watched closely for any insight into his physical state.

As viewers' well-wishes for her father scrolled across the screen, Meghan responded, "Thank you very much, I love my dad, too, obviously. People are so kind."

Before signing off, she said she would be posting photos of the Arizona desert during her visit.

"Maybe I'll try to do one of these with my mom this weekend," she said of the live social-media video. "That might be nice, right? Since you guys are asking me so many .. questions about my mom. Maybe I should do one with her. That might be fun."

