WASHINGTON – Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker has been cleared by Justice Department ethics officers to oversee special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, an official said Thursday.

Whitaker's potential oversight had been questioned because he was sharply critical of the Mueller probe before he joined the department in 2017 as chief of staff to then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Whitaker suggested the probe that began in May 2017 should end and that the department could starve it of funding.

Trump, who has also railed against the Mueller probe as an unjustified "witch hunt," fired Sessions after the midterm election in November and named Whitaker acting attorney general.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed Mueller in May 2017 after Trump fired then-FBI Director James Comey. Sessions recused himself because he had worked on Trump's campaign.

Rosenstein declined comment Thursday on Whitaker, but offered a strong defense of the Russia inquiry, asserting that it was being “handled appropriately.”

“This department operates under the rule of law without regard to partisan considerations," Rosenstein said.

Acting US Attorney General Matthew Whitaker

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Trump has nominated William Barr as attorney general, and he awaits Senate confirmation. Asked about a memo to the department that Barr wrote this year that was critical of the Mueller, Rosenstein defended Barr, saying that it reflected the opinion of the former attorney general who did not have the benefit of investigative information.

Rosenstein said he had not shared any details about the investigation with Barr.

“Bill Barr will be an outstanding attorney general when he is confirmed,” Rosenstein said.

William Barr: Trump’s nominee for Attorney General This undated photo provided by Time Warner shows William Barr. President Donald Trump said Dec. 7, 2018 he will nominate former Attorney General William Barr to again lead the Justice Department. FILE - In this Nov. 26, 1991, file photo, President George H.W Bush, right, and William Barr wave after Barr was sworn in as the new Attorney General of the United States at a Justice Department ceremony in Washington. Barr, who served as attorney general under Bush, has emerged as a top contender for that job in President Donald Trump's Cabinet, two people familiar with the president's selection process said Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite, File) ORG XMIT: NYHK405 Board member of MCI Telecommunications, Nicholas Katzenbach, second left, speaks at hearing before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary on "The WorldCom Case: Looking at Bankruptcy and Competition Issues" on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, July 22, 2003. Witnesses are, from left, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Verizon Communications William Barr, Katzenbach, Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP's Marcia Goldstein, Communications Workers of America President Morton Bahr, National Bankruptcy Conference Vice-Chair Douglas Baird, Cerberus Capital Management Chief Operation Officer Mark Neporent. (AP Photo/Akira Ono) U.S. President George H. Bush gestures while talking to Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, May 4, 1992 in Washington. The President met with top domestic Cabinet officers to tackle long-range problems pushed to the forefront by last week's deadly riots in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander) U.S. President George H. Bush meets with Attorney General William Barr in the Oval Office at morning, Thursday, May 1, 1992 in White House at Washington. In a dramatic change of tone in just a few hours, Bush went from expressing "frustration and anguish" over the verdict in the Rodney King case to declaring "revulsion and pain" over the violent uprising that terrorized Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) U.S. President George H. Bush gestures during an address in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Friday, April 24, 1992 honoring the National Crime Victims Rights Award winners. Attorney General William Barr looks on at right. Each year the Justice department awards those individuals who have worked on behalf of crime victims and honors the accomplishments of the Victims of Crime Act passed in 1984. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) U.S. President George H. Bush signs into law new civil rights guarantees for women and minorities at a Rose Garden ceremony, Thursday, Nov. 21, 1991 in Washington, as Vice President Dan Quayle, left, and Acting Attorney General William Barr look on. The bill signing capped a two-year struggle with congress over whether the legislation encouraged job quotas. (AP Photo/Marcy Nighswander) Acting U.S. Attorney General William Barr points to a fragment of a circuit board during a news conference on Pan Am Flight 103 in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 1991. The tiny fragment was described as part of the bomb inside a portable radio. Two Libyan intelligence officials were indicted on Thursday in the bombing of the plane over Lockerbie, Scotland in 1988, which killed 270 people. (AP Photo/Barry Thumma) Attorney General nominee William Barr is flanked by Sen. Joseph Biden, D-Del., chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, left, and Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., prior to Barr’s nomination hearing before the committee on Capitol Hill in Washington Tuesday, Nov. 12, 1991. (AP Photo/John Duricka)

Whitaker's elevation, despite not serving in a Senate-confirmed position at the department, also raised questions about his legitimacy. But Justice lawyers said he was authorized to lead the department.

Sens. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., and Chris Coons, D-Del., have tried repeatedly to expedite a Senate vote on legislation to protect Mueller from being fired. But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has blocked a vote, saying the bill isn't needed.

