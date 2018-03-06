When firefighters in Bethesda, Maryland, extinguished a blaze Sept. 10, 2017, in this Cape Cod-style house, they found hoarding, hazardous materials, tunnels underneath the site and contractor Askia Khafra's body.

Daniel Ogren, Montgomery County (Md.) Fire and Rescue Service

A Maryland millionaire afraid of a North Korean nuclear attack had an extensive labyrinth of tunnels built beneath his home and now is facing a murder charge after a contractor died during the project.

The story behind the charred remains found in the tunnel beneath Daniel Beckwitt's home in the Washington suburb of Bethesda had remained a mystery for about nine months.

Askia Khafra, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland, was found dead in the tunnels after crews were called to a house fire Sept. 10. Investigators said his death was the result of smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The unpermitted and highly odd project caused Khafra's death, and Beckwitt, 27, who now lives in Burke, Virginia, could have saved the man, prosecutors said.

► April 20: North Korea to suspend nuclear missile tests, close nuke test site

► Nov. 29: How safe is the U.S. from a North Korea nuclear attack?

► July 21: Hawaii readies emergency plans for potential North Korea nuclear attack

Beckwitt, a conspiracy theorist who attends computer hacking conventions, has amassed a multi-million-dollar fortune as a day trader in the stock market.

Beckwitt's lawyer, Robert Bonsib, admitted his client was an "unusual individual" but insisted he's not a threat to the community. Bonsib said Beckwitt was motivated to dig the tunnels out of fear of a North Korean nuclear attack.

Daniel Lewis Beckwitt, 27, of Bethesda, Maryland, was arrested May 25, 2018, and charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in connection with the September 2017 fire death of Askia Khafra, 21, of Silver Spring, Maryland.

Montgomery County (Md.) Police

Beckwitt and Khafra met online, prosecutors said. Beckwitt promised to invest in Khafra's startup; in exchange, Khafra would dig the tunnels.

The tunnels were built out of a hole cut in Beckwitt's basement. They go down about 20 feet and extend 200 feet from the home, court documents show.

Beckwitt blindfolded Khafra when he took him to his Bethesda home to work, prosecutors said. He led Khafra through the house, which had trash piled nearly to the ceiling, with a string and wouldn't let him out of the tunnels without blacked-out glasses.

Khafra likely was trapped when the fire broke out because he had no idea how to get out, the prosecutors contend.



But Bonsib said Khafra was proud of his work digging the tunnels, even posting pictures of himself in a mask and helmet down in the tunnels.



Prosecutors allege Beckwitt showed a "disregard" for Khafra's life. They said Khafra texted him just before the fire broke out, telling Beckwitt that he smelled smoke.

Then the lights went out. But instead of looking for the cause of the smoke, prosecutors said Beckwitt just threw the switch on the fuse box and left him.

► April 2017: This military unit is watching for North Korean nuclear bomb tests

► August 2016: North Korea claims it’s now able to nuke U.S. mainland

Investigators blame the fire on a "daisy chain" of extension cords and power strips powering lights, ventilation, and power tools strung out through the tunnels. They say Beckwitt knew the setup was a fire risk.

But Bonsib said Beckwitt did his best to rescue Khafra, even going back into the burning house to get him, inhaling so much smoke that he ended up in the hospital for four days. Bonsib called Khafra's death "simply a tragic accident."

Follow Christal Hayes, Chelsea Cirruzzo and Pete Muntean on Twitter: @Journo_Christal, @ChelseaCirruzzo and @petemuntean

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com