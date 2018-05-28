Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Maryland, on May 27, 2018.

Jim Lo Scalzo, EPA-EFE

Rescue personnel in Ellicott City, Md., were searching Monday for a man missing after rampaging waters roared like a river through the quaint, historic downtown, swallowing cars and flooding stores and homes.

The town was pounded by almost eight inches of rain Sunday. When the flash flooding receded, first responders walked through the ravaged downtown area, the main street strewn with debris.

"There are no words to describe the devastation," Howard County Executive Allan Kittleman said.

Residents and shop owners were asked to stay away due to safety concerns and told to monitor social media for updates.

"We understand that you are anxious to claim your belongings and assess property damage," Howard County government said in a statement Monday. "But while shoring operations continue we cannot safely allow you in the flood area."

More: Ellicott City flooding prompts emergency rescues, state of emergency

More: Rain that caused deadly Md. flood a '1-in-1,000' year event

Police identified the missing man as Eddison Alexander Hermond, 39, a resident of nearby Severn and an active duty member of the Army National Guard.

"Eddison Hermond is my friend and fellow comrade," tweeted a woman with the Twitter handle Simply Ebony. "Praying that he is found safely."

Ellicott City is no stranger to the destruction of flooding — two people died when a similar flash flood disaster blasted the town two years ago. Storefronts were torn off buildings and cars were swept away. But the town rebuilt.

Meteorologists dismissed that carnage as a 1-in-1,000-year event. A 1-in-1,000-year rain event is a statistical way of expressing the probability of such a massive rainfall occurring in any given year in a given location, according to the National Center for Environmental Information.

But Sunday the flooding was back, with stunning video showing a brown wall of water sweeping through the downtown, high as roofs on some cars.

We know #EllicottCityMD residents, biz & property owners want access to their properties, but be4 we can allow u to safely reclaim ur belongings & assess property damage, we need to ensure the area is safe. Thx u for ur patience while shoring operations continue. #ECFlood (2/2) — Howard County Gov't (@HoCoGov) May 28, 2018

Rescue workers were out in force across the little town, 13 miles west of Baltimore along the Patapsco River. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who declared a statewide state of emergency, walked through the streets shortly after the waters receded to assess the damage.

"Praying for the brave veteran who has been reported missing following yesterday's terrible flooding in Ellicott City," Hogan tweeted Tuesday. "My heartfelt thanks to all those assisting in the search."

During the worst of the flooding, the Howard County Department of Fire and Rescue Services urged residents to evacuate early — and not drive through the fast-rising waters. But the department also reassured residents that help was on the way.

"Rescue swimmers across all 3 shifts are being recalled," the department tweeted. "Swift water units from as far away as Northern Virginia are en route. If you are trapped, we are coming."

Flash flood devastates historic Maryland town Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md. on May 27, 2018. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area. 01 / 10 Rescue personnel examine damage on Main Street after a flash flood rushed through the historic town of Ellicott City, Md. on May 27, 2018. The National Weather Service stated as much as 9.5 inches of rain fell in the area. 01 / 10

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com