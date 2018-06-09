Marriott International is giving housekeepers and other personnel at its hotels in the USA and Canada personal alert devices to summon help if they feel unsafe.

The company will roll out the distribution of the devices to 5,000 of its properties through 2020. Employees can use them if they feel harassed in any way, need quick support or come across a guest in distress.

“No one should ever be fearful doing their job, least of all associates on-property who are so vital to the success of our company and our industry,” Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International, said in a written statement. “The safety of everyone at our properties is always a top priority as is deterring and combatting harassment of any kind.”

The American Hotel and Lodging Association, the industry’s lobbying group, endorsed the move.

Marriott has been testing the devices for more than a year and collecting feedback from housekeepers and security experts.

“I’ve spoken with housekeepers who describe the feeling of walking into a guest room and not knowing what’s on the other side of the door,” said Erika Alexander, chief lodging services officer for The Americas for Marriott. “Realizing they now have a device right at their fingertips is automatically empowering and it reminds them they’re not alone.”

The brands and hotel rooms of Marriott International, by the numbers

J.D. Power: These hotel brands earned the highest marks among guests

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com