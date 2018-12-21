The New Year just got a little sweeter and darker.

A new, decadent Oreo is coming to store shelves in early 2019 — the Dark Chocolate Oreo.

It's everything you'd expect from the snack considered "America's Favorite Cookie." A dark chocolate-flavored cream is sandwiched between two classic Oreo chocolate wafers.

According to a company statement, the new cookie will "help fans embrace these colder, darker days."

Unlike recent Oreo cookie releases, this one won't be a limited-edition. The company said it would be a "permanent offering."

In September, Oreo released a limited-edition birthday cake-flavored cookie to celebrate the 90th year of Mickey Mouse.

In August, parent company Mondelez International launched new hot chicken wing and wasabi flavored cookies in China.

The new dark chocolate cookie is slated to arrive in stores Jan. 2. Just in time to break New Year's resolutions.

New Dark Chocolate Oreo cookies will be released in 2019.

Mondelez International

More: Oreo candy canes are hitting the shelves this holiday season

More: Seasonal food extremists: Starbucks PSL, candy corn, eggnog – they gotta have it

More: December specials: Your guide to the month's festive freebies and merry meal deals

Kelly Tyko is a consumer columnist and retail reporter for Treasure Coast Newspapers and TCPalm.com, part of the USA TODAY NETWORK. Read her Bargainista tips at TCPalm.com/Bargainista, follow her on Twitter @KellyTyko and email her at kelly.tyko@tcpalm.com.