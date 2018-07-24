Police are investigating an incident caught on video in which a white man shoved a Korean woman at New York subway station after allegedly telling her to "get the f---out of my country' earlier this month.

Seulji Lee posted a video of part of the encounter on Facebook, saying "I’m sharing this video, pic and the story since I hope this kind of racism or hate crime are never going to happen to anyone again."

Lee was riding the N train towards Coney Island with a friend, Seran Song, when a man sitting next to her began making offensive comments and acting strange. She said he murmured "Fake," and “Get the f--- out of my country."

She turned to Song to ask if she'd heard what the man said. Song said she didn't hear exactly what he said, but his demeanor made her uneasy so they got up to move cars.

"I felt really uncomfortable," Song said. "He acted really weird."

The man stood up too and got off at the next stop. Song said when he realized the women had stayed on the train he got back on.

When the pair finally exited the train at the Coney Island stop, the man followed. Song said that's when he came up behind Lee and spat on the back of her head.

At that point, Song started recording. The video shows Lee running up to the man and grabbing his shirt. He then shoves her into the idling train and runs up the stairs.

Song said she's never had something like this happen before and the pair, who are interning in New York City through the Korea WEST program, initially didn't know how to call the police to report the incident.

"At first we just cried a lot and we didn't know how to deal with it," Song said.

Song said another woman came up to them after the incident and told them the man had been acting strange towards her and her mother as well.

"One passenger came to us like, 'if you need a picture of him, I have it!'" Song said.

Eventually they were able to report the incident, and Song said she recently received a call from a detective.

The incident is being investigated as a "possible bias incident," but no arrests have been made, according to Sophia T. Mason, a detective in the public information office of the New York Police Department.

Meanwhile, the video has racked up more than a thousand views and hundreds of supportive comments.

But unlike dramatic video of racist incidents in the African American or Latino community, hate crimes against Asian Americans don't often generate a lot of media attention said John Yang, the president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice.

"This is a good example of seeing it in the Asian American community and not having much happen," he said. "People don’t recognize the discrimination and hate incidents that Asian Americans face as well."

This disparity could be because media attention given to hate crimes is already limited or because Asian Americans make up a smaller portion of the population than other minorities, according to Yang.

Yang said he noticed an anecdotal increase in hate crimes and hate incidents against Asian Americans, which inspired him to create a website to document these incidents more thoroughly in late January 2017. He said these incidents are spurred by a persistent view of Asians as "foreigners."

"It’s extremely frustrating. It’s extremely upsetting," he said. "This notion that Asian Americans are somehow less American is deeply offensive. When we see incidents like this it's— and I use this word deliberately—alienating."

