Ap China Disruptive Passenger I File Usa Tx
FILE - In this July 8, 2015, file photo, United Airlines planes are seen on the tarmac at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston. United Airlines says a disruptive passenger on a flight from Shanghai to New Jersey was asked to get off, resulting in an unscheduled stop in San Francisco and an arrival delayed by eight hours. Videos on social media showed an unidentified elderly man wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap heatedly insisting that he was entitled to a seat and yelling at fellow passengers. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) ORG XMIT: BKWS306
David J. Phillip, AP

One man is standing in for Santa this holiday season and giving away his abundant frequent flyer miles to send strangers home for the holidays. 

Businessman Peter Shankman has been donating his frequent flyer airline miles for about the last four years to those who can't afford to make the trip home. As an author and podcast host, he flies about 250,000 to 300,000 miles every year, and racks up miles with frequent trips across America and to Asia and Europe.

"The amount of travel I do gives me a ton of miles," he told USA TODAY, "so being able to give back this way is the best thing I know how to do with them, and I can only give so many free trips to my parents, and my assistant and her boyfriend."

Shankman is sending people home via United Airlines. 

"I truly believe that if you've had any modicum of success, you have a responsibility to 'send the elevator back down,' as it were," he explained. "Giving away trips home for the holidays to people who might not be able to afford them is the best way I know how to do that. Secondly, it's a blast to teach my daughter about giving back."

Shankman chooses who to send home using the social media site Imgur. He asks wannabe travelers to share their stories and encourages other users to vote on the most-worthy posts, ultimately picking the people with the most votes. 

So far this year, he's granted the requests of five Imgur users, sending six people home, with the potential for a few more. 

Some of the users sent in requests on behalf of relatives, including one user who asked that their mother be able to visit their dead brother's "final resting place." 

More: Generous stranger gives his first-class seat to mom flying to hospital with ailing baby

United shows off first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles
01 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
02 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
03 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
04 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
05 / 61
A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
06 / 61
Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
07 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
08 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats have and 13-inch seatback screens
09 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
10 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
11 / 61
United Airlines branding is seen onboard the carrier's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
12 / 61
The economy cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
13 / 61
Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners.
14 / 61
A view of an overhead bin in the economy cabin of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
15 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
16 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
17 / 61
Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
18 / 61
A view of the cockpit on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
19 / 61
Rarely seen by flyers, this pilot rest area is located rear of the cockpit on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner.
20 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
21 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
22 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a night-time color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
23 / 61
The front galley is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner during a stop at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
24 / 61
A business-class lavatory is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner during a stop at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
25 / 61
The Polaris business-class cabin is seen during a twilight color setting on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
26 / 61
A Polaris business-class seat, complete with bedding and amenity options, is seen onboard United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
27 / 61
A Polaris business-class seat, complete with bedding and amenity options, is seen onboard United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
28 / 61
An overhead storage bin on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen as Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
29 / 61
An overhead storage bin on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen as Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
30 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
31 / 61
United Airlines branding is seen onboard the carrier's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
32 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
33 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats include fold-down foot rests.
34 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats have and 13-inch seatback screens and fold-down foot rests.
35 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
36 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
37 / 61
Seat controls for United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
38 / 61
Seat controls for United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
39 / 61
United's new international-style “Premium Plus” premium economy seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
40 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
41 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
42 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
43 / 61
United's extra-legroom 'Economy Plus' seats are seen on its first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
44 / 61
Flyers in United's economy cabin have access to 10-inch seatback entertainment screens on the carrier's new 787-10 Dreamliners.
45 / 61
A look at the landing gear on United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
46 / 61
The mid-cabin galley on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
47 / 61
The mid-cabin galley on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
48 / 61
The bulkhead row in the economy cabin is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
49 / 61
A view of the economy cabin from the aft of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
50 / 61
An economy cabin lavatory at the rear of United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
51 / 61
Every seat -- including those in economy -- are outfitted with power outlets on United's new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners.
52 / 61
A decal on an economy seat outlines in-flight options on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner as seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
53 / 61
The rear galley is seen on United's first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
54 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
55 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
56 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
57 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
58 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
59 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
60 / 61
The economy cabin is seen on United Airlines' first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.
61 / 61
United Airlines’ first Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner is seen at Washington Dulles on Nov. 16, 2018.