WASHINGTON – U.S. Border Patrol supervisor Juan David Ortiz, who was accused this weekend of four murders in a 10-day killing spree in Texas, is not the first agent of the massive federal agency to be accused of serious crimes.

Last year, Ronald Anthony Burgos-Aviles, a Border Patrol agent in Laredo, Texas, was arrested last April on charges of killing a 27-year-old woman believed to be his lover and the couple’s 1-year-old child. After pleading not guilty last month, he is awaiting trial.

A recent report by the Government Accountability Office stated that a total of 20,333 misconduct cases — including criminal cases offenses — were brought against employees of Customs and Border Protection from 2014 through 2016. The CPB includes Border Patrol.

At least 1,300 cases involving CPB employees over those three years were for criminal conduct ranging from driving under the influence to domestic violence. Another at least 1,000 were for mistreatment of detainees including physical or sexual abuse.

The rate of cases each year stayed fairly steady at about 114 for every 1,000 CPB employees. The agency had about 59,000 employees during those years, including 21,000 working with Border Patrol, which is assigned to patrol 6,000 miles of America's land borders. Forty employees of Customs and Border Protection – which includes the Border Patrol – have died in the line of duty.

The GAO found that the rates of misconduct cases involving the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, employees were much lower during those years than for the CBP but were higher among employees of the Transportation Security Administration.

About 2 percent, or about 200 cases, resulted in resignation, retirement or firing.

About a third of the cases were for general misconduct such as failure to follow procedures or rude or discourteous conduct. In about half of the cases, either the allegation could not be substantiated or no action was taken against the employee.

This breakdown of cases brought against CPB employees does not include about 8,000 cases that were reported to local managers only. Most of these cases were for relatively minor charges.

Other recent cases that have attracted national attention include:

–Salvador Contreras, a senior Border Patrol agent stationed in Del Rio, Texas, was sentenced in March 2017 to 11 years in prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity. He was arrested Dec. 2, 2016, in Cotulla, Texas. Prior to that conviction, he had been in contact with an undercover agent whom he believed had 8-year-old and 14-year-old daughters. During their conversations, Contreras transmitted numerous images of child pornography, federal prosecutors said.

–Esteban Manzanares, a Border Patrol agent found dead in his South Texas home in March 2014, was responsible for the kidnapping and assault of three females who were in the country illegally, according to the FBI.

A separate report issued in April by the Project on Government Oversight stated that more than 200 employees of CPB had been arrested on corruption charges from October 2004 to mid-March 2018.

The good government group had obtained records of recent arrests and combined that information with earlier records obtained by the Center for Investigative Reporting in 2015.

The charges ranged from drug smuggling to bribery to sharing top-secret government data.

