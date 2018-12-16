Allan Aponte may have studied chemistry in college, but he ended up trading in the test tubes to do makeup for the stars.

Born in Detroit to Puerto Rican parents, the 26-year-old said his family moved back to Puerto Rico when he was young. That's where he started working at a makeup counter while attending college. The experience, coupled with a love of art that he cultivated in high school, led to a big move to New York City and the launch of a star-studded career.

Aponte said he has been doing makeup for about 10 years, the past six for famed designer Tom Ford's label, where he's currently an artistry and product development executive.

"I do the Oscars, I do all the award season circuit, which is probably my busiest season," he said.

On his list of clients are Victoria's Secret models, the Real Housewives of New York City, actresses such as Julianne Moore and Amy Adams, plus pop stars Katy Perry and Selena Gomez.

Aponte visited the Free Press to talk about the hottest trends and makeup necessities.

Hottest trends, essential looks

"Obviously, it's the holidays, it's all glitter, it's all glam," he said.

Something that will be trending throughout the holidays is bright colors in different tonalities, he said. Specifically, look out for reds, pinks and burgundies.

"You can use a burnt red to do a smoky eye, and you can use a bright red to do a smoky eye, which was something that before was a taboo in makeup," he said.

Aponte also offered four essential makeup techniques:

A glamorous bronze The perfect red lip A smoky eye Contouring and highlighting

The smoky eye, he said, has become "the most asked for makeup look of all time" and contouring has become such a big trend, everyone needs to know how to do it.

"The bronze look is for any time and occasion," Aponte said. "The perfect red lip is classic and timeless ... every woman should own a red lip."

Most valuable makeup products

Any eyebrow products are prized possessions in Aponte's makeup collection.

"I am definitely an eyebrow guy, and that's for me the most important part of a makeup (look)," he said.

Aponte said it's also imperative to keep up the right collection of foundation. "Meaning, right texture, right color," he said.

Concealer is another MVP (most valuable product), Aponte said.

"Once you conceal and you even out your skin tone, you look fresh and you can go and take on the world."