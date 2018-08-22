Europe's 30 biggest airlines (by 'available seat miles')
What are Europe’s biggest airlines? We decided to take a look. There are several data sets that could be used to rank them. Among the options: revenue, fleet size, passengers flown and carrying capacity. We opted to for the latter, going with a ranking based on “available seat miles" (ASMs). ASMs are a standard industry measure that calculates an airline’s carrying capacity by multiplying its number of available seats by the number of miles they fly. With the help of trade publication Airline Weekly, which analyzed of Diio Mi data, we came up with rankings for Europe’s 30-biggest airlines as measured by ASMs for the 12-month period running from July 2017 through June 2018. At the top was German carrier Lufthansa, followed by British Airways and Ryanair.
No. 30: LOT Polish Airlines (11.9 billion ASMs)
No. 29: Brussels Airlines (12.9 billion ASMs)
No. 28 Jet2.com (14.6 billion ASMs)
No. 27 S7 Airlines (16.7 billion ASMs)
No. 26: Austrian Airlines (16.9 billion ASMs)
No. 25: Aer Lingus (17.6 billion ASMs)
No. 24: Thomas Cook (18.1 billion ASMs)
No. 23: Air Europa (19.7 billion)
No. 22 Pegasus Airlines (20.01 billion ASMs)
No. 21: Eurowings (20.46 billion ASMs)
No. 20: Condor (20.51 billion ASMs)
No. 20: Vueling Airlines (22.7 billion ASMs)
No. 18: Finnair (25.45 billion ASMs)
No. 17: TUI Airways, formerly Thomson Airways (25.49 billion ASMs)
No. 16: TAP Air Portugal (28.7 billion ASMs)
No. 51: Virgin Atlantic (29.1 billion ASMs)
No. 14: Alitalia (29.4 billion ASMs)
No. 13: Wizz Air (30.3 billion ASMs)
No. 12: SAS (30.62 billion ASMs)
No. 11: Swiss International Air Lines (30.64 billion ASMs)
No. 10: Iberia (39.4 billion ASMs)
No. 9: Norwegian Air (49 billion ASMs)
No. 8: EasyJet (63.4 billion)
No. 7: KLM (71.9 billion)
No. 6; Aeroflot (78.7 billion ASMs)
No. 5: Air France (103.5 billion ASMs)
No. 4: Turkish Airlines (108.2 billion ASMs)
No. 3: Ryanair (110 billion ASMs)
No. 2: British Airways (114.7 billion ASMs)
No. 1: Lufthansa (120.5 billion ASMs)

Notes 

  • Carriers were ranked as standalone brands and not as part of broader airline “groups.” For example, the Lufthansa Group includes several subsidiaries, including distinct major brands like Austrian, Swiss and Brussels airlines. Each of those units was ranked separately, as was the stand-alone German unit Lufthansa. 
  • Other airline groups – such as IAG and its British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus and Vueling subsidiaries – were ranked the same way. On the flip side, Norwegian Air was counted as a single brand, even though its European and long-haul subsidiaries hold separate operating certificates.
  • Airlines based in countries that span both Asia and Europe have been included in the European rankings. That includes Turkish Airlines and Russia’s S7 Airlines, which operates a hub in Moscow but is headquartered in Russia’s Asian territory.

