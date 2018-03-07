As the CEO of a Girl Scout council, Janice Holly Booth of Gastonia, North Carolina, figured she would remain in that role until retirement. But when she turned 50, she learned that cutbacks would leave her out of a job.

“I had intended that the Girl Scouts would be my last career, but you know what they say about the best-laid-plans,” Booth says.

Seeing unwelcome change on the horizon, Booth took action. Even before her job ended, she cut expenses. “I adjusted to a lower income well before it happened, and the money I saved created a good cushion for when my job was gone,” she says. She also decided to improve her career prospects by getting a master's degree in leadership. After the layoff, Booth lived off of her savings and a small pension while supplementing her income with consulting work. Today, at 58, she’ has built a new career as a full-time speaker and writer who teaches people how to achieve personal growth through risk-taking and adventure travel.

While a layoff can be financially challenging for anyone, it can be particularly devastating when you are nearing retirement. “In that 40s to 50s time frame, that's typically when you're at your highest earning potential,” says Mitchell C. Hockenbury, a financial planner with 1440 Financial Partners based in Kansas City, Missouri.

It can also be more difficult for older employees to find new jobs. A 2015 study by the Georgia Institute of Technology’s School of Psychology and the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management found that unemployed Americans over 50 are likely to be job hunting for six weeks longer than those in their 30s and 40s and nearly 11 weeks longer than those in their 20s. Making things more challenging, nearly half of job seekers 55 and older who recently had become re-employed said they were earning less than what they earned in their previous job, according to a 2015 survey by the AARP Public Policy Institute.

The good news is today’s job market is so robust that it may be easier for middle-aged workers to find employment than in years past, says Dawn Fay, district president for global staffing firm Robert Half. In fact, the unemployment rate for Americans 55 and older deceased from 3 percent in April to 2.8 percent in May. However, there’s still no guarantee that you will find a job immediately, so it pays to be prepared. Here’s how to protect yourself from a future layoff and how to more easily recover if you find yourself unemployed.

Downsize before you must

As you age, make sure you’re not paying for things you no longer need. For example, “it might make sense to re-evaluate whether or not you should keep your 25-year-old on your cellphone plan,” says Nicole Horton, who along with her mother, Mischelle Copeland, runs the Fort Worth, Texas-based Copeland Horton Financial Consulting Group of Wells Fargo Advisors.

Build an emergency fund

Save six months of living expenses, Hockenbury says. “The beauty of that emergency fund is it buys you time.”

Seek income for the meantime

It’s ideal to continue to bring in income while you search for a new job. That’s what Carol Gee, an Atlanta-based author, did when she was laid off from her administrative job at a local University at 52. “With a former supervisor's help I found a part-time job at a company where she served on the board,” recalls Gee, now 68. That stream of income coupled with savings and her husband’s pension was enough to tide over the couple until Gee found a full-time job 18 months later.

Consider temp work and consulting

“A lot of times people underestimate the power of working on a temporary or consulting basis when you're out of a permanent job,” Fay says. However, temp work not only can bring in income, but it can keep your skills sharp. Plus, sometimes temp workers are later offered a full-time job, Fay adds.

Cut back on expenses

Cut back on extras so savings or severance pay will last longer. If cash is a concern, stop making contributions to a retirement fund. A benefit of cutting back, Hockenbury says, is that you learn to live on less, which can be helpful if your new job pays less than the job you lost.

Be strategic about retirement funds

If you can avoid dipping into your retirement funds, do so. If not, it’s better to take from a Roth IRA than a 401(k) because Roth contributions can be taken out without incurring a penalty, Hockenbury says.

Once you get a new job, the work’s not over, Copeland says. Keep your expenses low and start contributing as much as you can to your retirement. If you’re over 50, take advantage of catch-up contribution limits. In 2018, those over 50 can contribute up to $24,500 to a 401(k) plan and up to $6,500 to a Roth IRA. You have to make up for the ground you lost, Copeland says. “You're going to have to play catch up.”

