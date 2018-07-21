LOS ANGELES — A large number of police and rescue personnel responded to a Los Angeles supermarket Saturday, saying there is an "active barricaded suspect" inside.

Police believe a man involved in a standoff with officers at a Trader Joe's in the Silver Lake neighborhood shot his grandmother and girlfriend before firing at officers during a pursuit, then crashing outside the supermarket and running inside the store.

Officer Mike Lopez, a police spokesman, says the man had fled from the scene after the Saturday afternoon shooting in South Los Angeles.

He says officers tried to pull the man over and were led on a pursuit. Lopez says the suspect shot multiple rounds at officers during the chase but no officers were struck.

At least one officer returned fire.

Lopez says the man crashed outside of the Trader Joe's and then ran into the store.

He says the situation is still unfolding and it isn't clear if employees are still inside the store.

Bystanders in the area of the supermarket that is surrounded by police and emergency vehicles say someone fired off gunshots outside.

Lorraine Perrotta, who lives in the Silver Lake neighborhood, says she was getting ready to park her car Saturday afternoon when she heard six gunshots.

Devin Field, a writer for "Jimmy Kimmel Live," tweeted he was walking inside when a car crashed into the entrance and a man "got out shooting."

I was walking in when a car crashed running from the police crashed into street lamp in front of the entrance. Gunman got out and started shooting at the cops. I hid behind a retaining wall with three cops until they had me crawl out — Devin Field (@thatdevinfield) July 21, 2018

An Associated Press employee who lives in the area reported seeing a crashed car into a utility pole outside the store.

One tweet showed people attempting to exit the Trader Joe's out a window. Other views from TV helicopters showed people leaving through the front door with their hands up.

President Donald Trump tweeted Saturday evening saying he was "watching (the) situation very closely."

Watching Los Angeles possible hostage situation very closely. Active barricaded suspect. L.A.P.D. working with Federal Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2018

The Los Angeles Police Department are warning people to avoid the area:

UPDATE: We can confirm that there is an active barricaded suspect within a #TraderJoes in #Silverlake. An active tac-alert has been declared to ensure all resources necessary will be available. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) July 22, 2018

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com