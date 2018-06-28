At least four people have been shot at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, Annapolis police said.

Annapolis Police Lt. Timothy Seipp said there had been an "active shooter” at the building and that a subject is in custody.

The Baltimore Sun, which owns the newspaper, says in a post on the Capital-Gazettewebsite that Phil Davis, a Gazette reporter, says that "multiple people had been shot."

Police were searching the building for any other possible suspects.

This is a developing story. USA Today will provide live coverage of the event in the player above.

