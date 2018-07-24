President Donald Trump give the thumbs-up as he and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, July 22, 2018, en route to Washington after staying at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) ORG XMIT: NJCK104

KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- President Donald Trump speaks at the national convention of Veterans of Foreign Wars.

This comes one day after the Senate confirmed Robert Wilkie to be secretary of Veterans Affairs following months of turmoil at the department.

Wilkie, previously an undersecretary at the Pentagon, is the fourth VA secretary in five years and has a lot of work ahead of him to modernize the agency and deliver on President Donald Trump’s campaign promises to provide better, more timely care and services to veterans.

Trump released a statement Monday evening saying, "Mr. Wilkie has dedicated his life to serving his country with honor and pride. He has displayed great patriotism and a commitment to supporting and empowering America’s armed forces and veterans. Under his leadership, I have no doubt that the Department of Veterans Affairs will continue to make strides in honoring and protecting the heroic men and women who have served our Nation with distinction."

