US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One as they arrive at Melsbroek Air Base in Haachtsesteenweg on July 10, 2018. President Donald Trump has arrived in Brussels on the eve of a tense NATO summit where he is set to clash with allies over defence spending. Trump arrived on Air Force One at Melsbroek military airport, shortly after saying on Twitter that NATO allies should "reimburse" the United States for spending on the alliance.

UNITED KINGDOM -- President Donald Trump has a busy three days ahead of him while he and first lady Melania Trump are in the United Kingdom.

The president will first meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday following his appearance at the two-day NATO summit.

Air Force One will land at Stansted Airport, just north of London.

Prime Minister May will host President Trump and first lady Melania at a black tie dinner at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire Thursday evening. Blenheim is the birthplace of Winston Churchill.

After that, President Trump and first lady Melania will meet Queen Elizabeth II for tea at Windsor Castle on Friday. This is a meeting Trump longed for according to the U.S. ambassador to Britain.

A number of protests are also planned surrounding Trump's visit including the flying of a 20-foot-tall balloon that is purported to be a baby President Trump holding a cellphone.



