Sen. John McCain will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol Friday where the public may pay their respects to the late lawmaker. Before that, he will be honored in a private ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, starting at 11 a.m.

Speakers at the ceremony are expected to include Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and Vice President Mike Pence. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is also expected to take part by laying a wreath.

Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted about the ceremony and the honor of lying in state, "It’s hard to imagine a person more worthy of the honor, and I’m pleased that Americans will have the opportunity to pay their respects to this hero and statesman."

Friday and Saturday: What to know about Washington tributes for McCain

Rare honor: John McCain becomes 31st person to lie in state at U.S. Capitol

Tomorrow, the late Sen. John McCain will lie in state in the @USCapitol Rotunda—an honor fit for one of freedom’s most faithful servants. Learn more about what it means to lie in state and how you can view tomorrow's Capitol service→ https://t.co/It0Hi8GvGF — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) August 30, 2018

According to the schedule of events, at 2 p.m. ET, the public will begin a procession to pay their respects to McCain as he lies in state in the Capitol. The Capitol Police Guard of Honor will remain throughout the night.

USA TODAY is providing extended coverage of McCain's memorial events, including Friday's service in the Capitol and the public viewing. You can watch it live in the player above starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com