The historic moment that could define President Trump’s legacy has arrived: he became the first sitting American president to meet face-to-face with a North Korean leader. Trump’s team says the president is “fully prepared” for the meeting and that he's ready to negotiate mano-a-mano with North Korea’s nuclear-armed autocrat, whom Trump only recently derided as "Little Rocket Man." For his part, Kim Jong Un reportedly prepared for the sit-down by bringing his own toilet along — a move intended to thwart spies willing to go the extra mile to get an inside look the Supreme Leader. Will Kim be willing to give up his nukes? Experts are skeptical. Trump is looking for a foreign policy win after alienating allies at last week's G-7 meeting in Quebec.

Dennis Rodman is in Singapore for the summit to promote peace and PotCoin, a digital currency for cannabis.

Trump's summit with Kim Jong Un may give him some political benefits for the midterms.

Net neutrality is officially done. Now what?

The old rules paving the way for net neutrality, which governs how Internet service providers treat content flowing through their infrastructures, are officially gone. Starting Monday, a new set of rules passed by the FCC last year take effect. FCC chairman Ajit Pai has long sought to drop the old rules because of their “utility-style regulation.” However, the fight over net neutrality isn’t over. More than 20 states are suing the FCC over the rules. Meanwhile, Congress is attempting to pass an order to repeal the current rules.

Vote, or prepare to be purged, Supreme Court says

The price of failing to get out and vote may now be more than a lecture from a civic-minded loved one. It can also lead to getting knocked off voter registration rolls, a deeply divided Supreme Court ruled Monday. In a decision that likely will help Republicans and hurt Democrats, the court's conservative majority ruled 5-4 that Ohio acted constitutionally when it purged voters who failed to vote for six years and did not confirm their residency. Civil rights groups say Ohio's purge disproportionately affects minorities, the poor and people with disabilities.

A 2020 recession?

The skies of the U.S. economy are clear and sunny, but many analysts see storm clouds on the horizon. The economic expansion is the second-longest in U.S. history, leading half the economists in a survey last month to say they foresee a recession starting in late 2019 or in early 2020. Two-thirds are predicting a slump by the end of 2020. That's because the late stage of an economic expansion is most vulnerable to a popping of the bubble, and there are several factors such as inflation and escalating trade conflicts that could help it burst.

That’s not my real name, an Air Force officer admitted

Last week, the State Department’s Diplomatic Security Service was interviewing a man who identified himself as Barry O’Beirne for possible passport fraud. The man eventually confessed he was Captain William Howard Hughes Jr. — who went missing in 1983. He said he was depressed in the Air Force and ran away to California — where apparently he’s been living for the past 35 years. We don’t know much about what he’s been doing for the last few decades, and it's unclear what charges he faces.

Burgers with a side of breakfast, please

IHOP, now IHOb, officially announced that the ‘b’ in its rebranded name stands for burgers. Breakfast enthusiasts fear not, the name change is only a temporary promotional tactic for its new steakburger line and breakfast food will remain a staple on the menu. The announcement comes nearly a week after IHOb revealed its rebranding in a tweet. According to IHOb’s chief marketing officer, the new name has already been the butt of some jokes on Twitter such as Netflix suggesting it was going to change its name to ‘Netflib.’

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey started a social media firestorm and then apologized after he tweeted that he ordered food from Chick-fil-A during Pride Month for the LGBTQ community.

Robert De Niro is apologizing to Canadians for the "idiotic behavior of my president" a day after the actor launched an expletive at President Donald Trump at the Tony awards.

Scientists have discovered some of the original interstellar dust that formed the Earth and the solar system billions of years ago, a new study said.

