Lindsey Buckingham is opening up about why he was ousted from Fleetwood Mac – and pointing a finger at Stevie Nicks in the process.

In an interview with CBS This Morning Saturday, the musician claimed the band's female frontrunner is largely to blame for his departure. He said he first got a hint something was wrong when he got a call from the band’s manager Irving Azoff saying Nicks was upset with him.

"(He) called me up and he was basically screaming at me ... saying, 'You've really done it this time.' And I had no idea what he was talking about," Buckingham recalled. "He said, 'Stevie never wants to be on stage with you again,' and I'm going, 'Why?'"

In a separate interview, bandmates Mick Fleetwood and Nicks told CBS that Buckingham's reluctance to sign off on a new tour with them was to blame.

Buckingham insisted, however, that he had agreed to postpone his own solo tour in order to tour with the band. He added that Azoff told him Nicks was upset with his behavior at the MusiCares event in January, complaining that he smirked as she gave her acceptance speech.

“It appeared to me that she was looking for something to hang on me, in order to instigate some kind of coup," Buckingham said. “Irving told me – a couple of days later – that she’d given the band an ultimatum, and either I had to go or she was going to go."

Buckingham, 69, joined the group in 1974 with then-girlfriend Nicks, and had been its frequent frontman and sometime songwriter for most of the years since. He wrote and sang hits such as "Go Your Own Way" and "Tusk."

He previously left the band from 1987 to 1996, and was inducted with them into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. 

Contributing: The Associated Press

Stars honor Fleetwood Mac for Grammys' MusiCares
Singer Harry Styles performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Honoree Stevie Nicks performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Former U.S. President Bill Clinton and Recording Academy and MusiCares President/CEO Neil Portnow present the MusiCares Person of the Year award to honorees Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood, and John McVie onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Other artists performed Fleetwood Mac covers throughout the night, including Miley Cyrus, who sang the band's classic song 'Landslide.'
Recording artist Lorde performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Keith Urban performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Recording artist Ryan Tedder of music group OneRepublic performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Alana Haim, Danielle Haim, Este Haim of Haim perform onstage at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in New York.
Singer Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Musician Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band performs onstage during MusiCares Person of the Year honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on January 26, 2018 in New York City.
Jared Leto performs at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018. The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award was presented to Fleetwood Mac at the 28th annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner and concert ahead of Sunday's 60th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time the benefit has honored a band.
Brandi Carlile performs at the 2018 MusiCares Person Of The Year gala at Radio City Music Hall in New York on January 26, 2018. The 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year award was presented to Fleetwood Mac at the 28th annual MusiCares Gala Tribute dinner and concert ahead of Sunday's 60th GRAMMY Awards, marking the first time the benefit has honored a band.
Fleetwood Mac band members take a bow, from left, Stevie Nicks, John McVie, Christine McVie, Lindsey Buckingham and Mick Fleetwood at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Fleetwood Mac at Radio City Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, in New York.