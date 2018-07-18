Leslie Jones is not happy with Jessica Alba's The Honest Company -- and she's letting all her Twitter followers know.

The "Saturday Night Live" star took to Twitter Tuesday to share her frustration with the baby and beauty brand, which seems to have delivered Jones' orders late, even after she says she paid extra for overnight shipping. Jones tagged both the company and Alba herself in the tweet.

"Ok @Honest you just lost a good customer. @jessicaalba please address your company that is not doing good business," Jones tweeted. "I have use (sic) your company for more than three years now and these last three orders have been a nightmare!! I have spend (sic) too much money here for that to happen!!"

Alba and the company account were quick to respond to Jones.

"Omg! I’m so so sorry you haven’t had a great experience. We are all over this issue and will make it right," Alba replied to Jones. "I am so appreciative and grateful to you for being a loyal Honest fan over the years, especially as we go through these growing pains. I’m a huge fan of yours"

The company also replied to Jones, offering apologies and an explanation as to what may have happened: "We're so sorry your order was delayed. Our diaper cakes are handmade and can take 1-3 days to process. We value your feedback and we're always looking for ways to improve. We appreciate your love for Honest - thank you for giving us the chance to make this right."

Jones didn't seem convinced, responding to the company tweet with another heated message, arguing that "next day air should not be a (expletive) option. it should be made clear that the order is sent after processing, which you don’t do. It’s not overnight if it gets there in a week. you charging me damn near 50 dollars for. The last three orders were late. It wasn’t like that before," she wrote.

The company's website says that the diaper cakes (which run $124.95) are custom made and "ship within 1-3 days of order." During checkout, however, if you select overnight shipping (an extra $28.88), it says the order will arrive the following day.

This isn't the first time Alba's company has been in the headlines for undesirable reasons. In January 2017, a voluntary recall of its organic baby powder was announced due to possible contamination causing eye and skin infections. The company has also been questioned for its claims of using green ingredients.

