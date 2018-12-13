WASHINGTON – The House and Senate passed legislation on Thursday to revamp the rules for handling sexual misconduct allegations in Congress, clearing the bill for President Donald Trump's signature after the "Me Too" movement forced some members to resign or not seek re-election in the past year.

The bill would make current and former lawmakers, not taxpayers, liable for financial settlements. Former Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, resigned from office in April following revelations that taxpayers footed the bill for an $84,000 settlement in a former aide's federal sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

The push for the legislation took on new urgency in the wake of #MeToo, as more than a half-dozen lawmakers resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct and Capitol Hill found itself squarely at the center of the growing movement.

"The time has come to stop protecting politicians and to start supporting victims," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member of the Senate Rules Committee. "All men and women deserve a workplace free from harassment.”

The legislation, among other things, would give employees access to a dedicated advocate; require public reporting of awards and settlements, identifying if a member was personally liable; and require awards and settlements to be automatically referred to the Committee on Ethics for claims against members and senior staff.

Contributing: The Associated Press