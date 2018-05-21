These hotels are cheaper than you would think for Memorial Day Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, Miami is about 15 percent off this holiday weekend. 01 / 10 Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, Miami is about 15 percent off this holiday weekend. 01 / 10

The Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas is 18 percent off.

Booking.com

Memorial Day is just a week away but there is still time to find good travel deals.

Hotel and airline online travel sites have been tracking the market for the holiday weekend.

Travelzoo Producer Gabe Saglie says there are last-minute hotels deals across the USA, including city breaks, mountain getaways, and waterside retreats.

Some examples of hotels that can be booked on Travelzoo.com, with their starting rates and percentage discounts, are:

The Parker Hotel in New York, $199 with breakfast (55 percent discount)

Stewart Hotel in New York, a suite $159 (50 percent)

A four-star hotel at San Francisco Fisherman's Wharf four-star, $179 (50 percent)

Colorado Ranch three-night adventure with meals, $799 (40 percent)

Vermont mountain getaway through Summer, $79 (55 percent)

Waterfront resort in the Hamptons, $299 to $399, (50 percent)

Cape Coral suite stay with resort credit, $175 (30 percent)

A five-star hotel in Montreal, $140 (35 percent)

A downtown hotel in Toronto with parking and Wi-Fi, $116 to $132. (35 percent)

Booking.com’s favorite hotel deals around the USA and Canada are listed below with starting rates per night and percentage discount:

Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, Miami, $415 (15 percent discount)

Renaissance Hotel, Las Vegas, $116 (18 percent)

Hampton Inn and Suites Orlando-East UCF, $172 (22 percent)

Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, $299 (23 percent)

Sofitel Montreal Golden Mile, $250 (24 percent)

The Marker San Francisco, a Joie de Vivre hotel, $167 (31 percent)

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Los Angeles – Westside, $148 (34 percent)

Kinzie Hotel, Chicago, $209 (49 percent)

The Omni King Edward Hotel, Toronto, $211 (55 percent)

Ace Hotel, New York, $216, (59 percent)

Expedia.com has an entire Las Minute Deals page that now includes many Memorial Day weekend trips. Some of the biggest savings over the weekend are:

If you fly out of Chicago’s O’Hare to New York City’s LaGuardia airport from May 25 to May 29, you can save $600 on packages with a stay at the Peninsula hotel in New York.

A trip from Seattle to Cancun leaving May 25 to May 28 would be $500 less on a package that includes a stay at the Mia Reef Isla Mujeres all-inclusive resort.

You can save more than $300 on packages from Seattle to Las Vegas flying out May 26 and returning May 30 staying at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Last-minute hotel deals start at $47 for the holiday weekend. For example, you can save 55 percent on the Now Garden Punta Cana All-Inclusive in Punta Cana with the travel dates of May 24 to May 28. Another destination showing deals for those dates is Montego Bay, with the Royalton Blue Waters All Inclusive at 50 percent off.

Expedia.com is also having a spotlight sales on Miami and Dallas, which means hundreds of hotels are offering 40 percent off their rates, including for Memorial Day weekend.

Fareness.com, an airfare comparison site, has seen cheaper prices for cities such as London, Cozumel in Mexico, Mexico City, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, and Tel Aviv.

Keep in mind that prices and deals will change throughout this week. Keep checking back here for updates.

Summer on sale at Caribbean resorts The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla invites with a summer suite sale. 01 / 30 The Reef by CuisinArt in Anguilla invites with a summer suite sale. 01 / 30

The cheapest vacation rental destination in all 50 states Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848 01 / 81 Smithville, Utah // Average night per person $30.25 Sleeps 10 / $175 per night / $17 per person a night https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p4494848 01 / 81

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com