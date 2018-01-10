Images from the action surrounding Stephen Paddock's Reno house in the Somersett neighborhood on Monday Oct. 2, 2017. Paddock opened fire on a crowd at an outdoor country music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday, killing 59 people and injuring 527.

RENO, Nev. – The brown and tan stucco house looks just like many of the brown and tan stucco houses lining the senior living community in northwest Reno, Nevada.

“It’s just so ordinary,” said Barbara Robinson-Ramirez, one of the real estate agents for Realty World-Ballard Co., now tasked with selling the property at 1735 W. Del Webb Parkway.

None of the other homes on the street, however, has the same history as this one. As the former Reno home of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock, the Del Webb house sticks out in a nondescript neighborhood that is as vanilla as a residential development can be.

“People still drive by and slow down in front of it,” said Jennifer Guthrie, another Realty World-Ballard Co. real estate agent who oversees open houses for the property.

The question now is how much interest the house can get, not from curious passersby but from potential buyers. The house has been on the market for a little more than 30 days after the courts, which took control of the property after the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting, asked for it to be put on the market. The house is in a senior development where only people age 55 and older are allowed to own or lease, Guthrie said.

At Realtor.com, the Paddock house is listed for $374,900, just below Reno's median price of $396,000. The 1,410-square-foot-house features two bedrooms, two baths and several amenities sought by many homebuyers.

“It has high ceilings, lots of natural lighting, a kitchen breakfast bar and a great view from the front porch,” Guthrie said. “The community also has a clubhouse and indoor pool for residents, who can take exercise classes and dance classes.”

In a hot Reno-Sparks housing market marked by limited supply, a house such as this would typically see strong interest. Robinson-Ramirez says two- and three-bedroom houses have “pretty huge demand.”

At the same time, both real estate agents acknowledge that this is not your typical two-bedroom house because of the Paddock connection. At an open house a month ago, most of the people who showed up were neighbors just looking at the property.

Even the house’s listing information is not typical. Stated in its listing’s private remarks — which are not visible to the public — is a note about the sale’s proceeds.The note states that money raised from the sale will benefit the families of the shooting victims.

Robinson-Ramirez and Guthrie hope that knowing the proceeds will benefit victim’s families will help generate interest in the property among potential buyers. Selling the property also would be good for the neighborhood, which seems frozen in time a year since the shooting that occurred more than 400 miles away.

“As long as it stays empty, the history stays the same,” Guthrie said. “If we get a family in there, there would no longer be a reason for (people to drive by in front of the house to just look). The community can move on.”

