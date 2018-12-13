Coming soon to Las Vegas: Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and other big-name concerts
01 / 20
Lady Gaga is performing a string of shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM resort beginning Dec. 28, 2018.
02 / 20
Lady Gaga
03 / 20
Rock band Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019.
04 / 20
Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019.
05 / 20
Gwen Stefani performs at her "Just a Girl'' show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
06 / 20
The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6.
07 / 20
Britney Spears at the announcement of her new concert residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Shows begin Feb. 13, 2019.
08 / 20
Celine Dion performs during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
09 / 20
Celine Dion has had a long running show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
10 / 20
Rock band Chicago returns to The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas for an 8 show engagement on Feb. 8.
11 / 20
Elton John ended a long running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. He performed 450 shows.
12 / 20
James Taylor recently announced a 12-show run in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Shows begin April 17, 2019.
13 / 20
Country music trio Lady Antebellum begins a residency at The Palms Casino Resort in February 2019.
14 / 20
Country music trio Lady Antebellum begin a residency at the Palms Casino Resort in February 2019.
15 / 20
Mariah Carey began her second residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. Shows continue in 2019.
16 / 20
Mariah Carey performs during a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.
17 / 20
Country music stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The shows continue through December 2018.
18 / 20
The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6.
19 / 20
Smokey Robinson will launch at show at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019.
20 / 20
Country music trio Lady Antebellum announced their first Las Vegas residency. It begins in February 2019 at The Palms Casino Resort.

The Cosmopolitan, a chic high-rise hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, is eliminating parking fees for hotel guests.

The new policy, which begins Jan. 1, follows a similar move in July by Wynn and Encore resorts.

The hotels are bucking the trend of paid parking in Las Vegas which, when combined with hefty nightly resort fees, has sparked concerns that some visitors might stay away or make fewer trips to Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan said parking will now be included in its resort fee. The resort fee is increasing, as previously announced, from $35 to $39 a night plus tax. That puts Cosmopolitan at the higher end of resorts fees on The Strip, in line with luxe resorts Bellagio, Aria, Wynn and Encore. Venetian and Palazzo, sister resorts at the north end of The Strip, top the list with nightly resort fees of $45 a night plus tax.

MORE: Las Vegas resort fees; How a $25 room becomes a $65 room

Cosmopolitan hotel guests with a car will still save money as Cosmopolitan's parking charges are $10 for overnight self parking and $18 for valet parking on top of the resort fee.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel
The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas will offer free parking to hotel guests beginning next year.
Alexandra Leach

Free parking was a hallmark of Las Vegas until 2016, when casino hotel giant MGM Resorts International announced plans to start charging for parking. Rival Caesars Entertainment Corp., which together with MGM dominates The Strip, joined the parking fee parade.

The chains' parking fees have gone up since, most recently earlier this year.

The Palms Casino Resort, which is finishing a major renovation, has said parking will remain free.

Photo tour: The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas
01 / 93
New signage at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
02 / 93
The new LED marquee sign at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
03 / 93
An exterior view of the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
04 / 93
An exterior view of the Ivory, left, and Fantasy hotel towers at the Palms Casino Resort.
05 / 93
A view of the porte cochere at the Palms Casino Resort.
06 / 93
Mylar balloon-like PALMS sculpture by Adam Park Smith in the porte cochere at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
07 / 93
Resort guest agent Kaylee Hank mans the front desk at the Palms Casino Resort. The "Wish You Were Here" front desk design is a collaboration by Olivia Steele and Keegan Gibbs.
08 / 93
Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms' center bar in Las Vegas.
09 / 93
Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms' center bar.
10 / 93
The shark from Damien Hirst's "The Unknown (Explored, Explained, Exploded)" is displayed at the Palms Casino Resort.
11 / 93
Artwork by Damien Hirst is displayed in the center bar at the Palms Casino Resort.
12 / 93
Kaws' "Small Lie" (2013), left, is displayed outside the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse in the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on May 21, 2018. New artwork, restaurants and other facility improvements are part of a $620 million renovation project.
13 / 93
A "Grecian Nude" by artist Damien Hirst is displayed outside Scotch 80 Prime.
14 / 93
Wine is displayed in Scotch 80 Prime.
15 / 93
Macallan single malt whisky is displayed in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse. The restaurant stocks every year from 1937 to 1991, a representative said.
16 / 93
Artwork is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime.
17 / 93
Artwork is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime. At, left, Jean-Michel Basquiat's triptych "Speaks for Itself" (1981) hangs in the "Basquiat Room."
18 / 93
John "Crash" Matos's "Saturday Morning Matinée" (2004) is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime.
19 / 93
A dining area near the bar in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.
20 / 93
Artwork is displayed on the wall in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.
21 / 93
An outdoor patio in Scotch 80 Prime.
22 / 93
A dining area in the Scotch 80 Prime steakhouse.
23 / 93
"Believer" by Damien Hirst is displayed on the wall in Scotch 80 Prime.
24 / 93
Artwork is displayed in Scotch 80 Prime. From left: "N-Methylhydroxylamine" by Damien Hirst, "Repent and Sin No More" by Andy Warhol, and "Beautiful, Black and White, Good and Bad, Laurel and hardy, Keystone Cops, The Beatles, David Bailey Made the 60's" by Damien Hirst.
25 / 93
"Lakeland" by Scott Hove, in a stall in the women's restroom of Scotch 80 Prime.
26 / 93
A restroom in Scotch 80 Prime.
27 / 93
A hallway leads to an elevator that takes you to the Apex Social Club at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
28 / 93
A sign for the Apex Social Club.
29 / 93
The Las Vegas Strip is viewed from the patio of the Apex nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort.
30 / 93
The Fantasy Tower is viewed from the patio of the Apex nightclub.
31 / 93
A view of the Apex nightclub. The sculptures, a series called "Psychogeographies," are by artist Dustin Yellin.
32 / 93
A view of the Apex nightclub. The sculptures, a series called "Psychogeographies," are by artist Dustin Yellin.
33 / 93
A view of the Camden Cocktail Lounge at the Palms Casino Resort.
34 / 93
A view of the Camden Cocktail Lounge.
35 / 93
Guests line up for the A.Y.C.E (All You Can Eat) buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
36 / 93
The A.Y.C.E buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
37 / 93
The A.Y.C.E buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
38 / 93
Sushi rolls at the A.Y.C.E buffet.
39 / 93
A guest stops by the meat carving station in the A.Y.C.E buffet.
40 / 93
The A.Y.C.E buffet at the Palms Casino Resort.
41 / 93
Rice pudding in the A.Y.C.E buffet.
42 / 93
An exterior view of the Send Noodles restaurant at the Palms Casino Resort.
43 / 93
An interior view of the Send Noodles restaurant. The artwork is "Alimental Thread" by James Jean.
44 / 93
An interior view of the Send Noodles restaurant.
45 / 93
The lobby of the Pearl Theater at the Palms Casino Resort. The "PEARL" mural is by Argentinian-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone.
46 / 93
"Beautiful Artemis Thor Neptune Odin Delusional Sapphic Inspirational Hypnosis Painting" (2007) by Damien Hirst is displayed at the Palms Casino Resort.
47 / 93
"Open Your Hands Wide" (2010) by Takashi Murakami is displayed at the Palms Casino Resort.
48 / 93
A security guard stands by "Open Your Hands Wide" (2010) by Takashi Murakami at the Palms Casino Resort.
49 / 93
A view of the 24-hour Lucky Penny restaurant at the Palms Casino Resort.
50 / 93
A view of the bar in the Lucky Penny restaurant.
51 / 93
A renovated hallway at the Palms Casino Resort.
52 / 93
One of the bedrooms in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas .
53 / 93
An iPad controls functions such as TV, audio and temperature in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
54 / 93
One of the bedrooms in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
55 / 93
A bathroom in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
56 / 93
Toiletries are shown in the bathroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
57 / 93
The living room and bar in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
58 / 93
The bar in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
59 / 93
The bar in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
60 / 93
The master bedroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
61 / 93
A small writing nook in the master bedroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
62 / 93
The master bedroom of a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
63 / 93
A bathroom in a Fantasy Tower two-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
64 / 93
A shower and bathtub in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
65 / 93
A bathtub in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
66 / 93
A closet with plenty of space for clothes in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
67 / 93
The bedroom is reflected in a mirrored sliding door in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
68 / 93
A guest bathroom in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
69 / 93
A standard room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
70 / 93
A writing desk in a standard room.
71 / 93
A sofa in a standard room.
72 / 93
A standard room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
73 / 93
Tasty snacks (and make-up) in a standard room.
74 / 93
The bathroom of a standard room.
75 / 93
Toiletries in a standard room.
76 / 93
An oatmeal cleansing bar in the bathroom of a standard room.
77 / 93
The Ivory Tower is viewed from a Fantasy Tower standard room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.
78 / 93
A clock radio in a standard room includes a wireless charging pad for smartphones.
79 / 93
The living room of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
80 / 93
The bar of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
81 / 93
The living room and bar of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
82 / 93
The living room of a Fantasy Tower one-bedroom Penthouse Suite.
83 / 93
The bedroom of a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
84 / 93
The bedroom of a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
85 / 93
Plenty of closet space and a safe in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
86 / 93
The shower and bathtub of a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
87 / 93
The bathroom in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
88 / 93
The bathtub in a Fantasy Tower Penthouse Suite.
89 / 93
An Executive Suite at the Palms Casino Resort.
90 / 93
An Executive Suite at the Palms Casino Resort.
91 / 93
The bedroom of an Executive Suite.
92 / 93
The bathroom in an Executive Suite.
93 / 93
A shower and bathtub in an Executive Suite.