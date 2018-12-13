Coming soon to Las Vegas: Lady Gaga, Aerosmith and other big-name concerts Lady Gaga is performing a string of shows at The Park Theater at Park MGM resort beginning Dec. 28, 2018. Lady Gaga Rock band Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019. Aerosmith begins an 18-show residency at the Park Theater at the Park MGM resort in Las Vegas in April 2019. Gwen Stefani performs at her "Just a Girl'' show at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6. Britney Spears at the announcement of her new concert residency at the Park Theater at Park MGM resort. Shows begin Feb. 13, 2019. Celine Dion performs during her show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Celine Dion has had a long running show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Rock band Chicago returns to The Venetian Theater in Las Vegas for an 8 show engagement on Feb. 8. Elton John ended a long running residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. He performed 450 shows. James Taylor recently announced a 12-show run in Las Vegas at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Shows begin April 17, 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum begins a residency at The Palms Casino Resort in February 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum begin a residency at the Palms Casino Resort in February 2019. Mariah Carey began her second residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in 2018. Shows continue in 2019. Mariah Carey performs during a show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Country music stars Reba McEntire and Brooks & Dunn perform at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The shows continue through December 2018. The Backstreet Boys, a 90s boy band, began a Las Vegas residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in 2017. The shows continues in 2019, with final performances beginning Feb. 6. Smokey Robinson will launch at show at Wynn Las Vegas in February 2019. Country music trio Lady Antebellum announced their first Las Vegas residency. It begins in February 2019 at The Palms Casino Resort.

The Cosmopolitan, a chic high-rise hotel on the Las Vegas Strip, is eliminating parking fees for hotel guests.

The new policy, which begins Jan. 1, follows a similar move in July by Wynn and Encore resorts.

The hotels are bucking the trend of paid parking in Las Vegas which, when combined with hefty nightly resort fees, has sparked concerns that some visitors might stay away or make fewer trips to Las Vegas.

The Cosmopolitan said parking will now be included in its resort fee. The resort fee is increasing, as previously announced, from $35 to $39 a night plus tax. That puts Cosmopolitan at the higher end of resorts fees on The Strip, in line with luxe resorts Bellagio, Aria, Wynn and Encore. Venetian and Palazzo, sister resorts at the north end of The Strip, top the list with nightly resort fees of $45 a night plus tax.

MORE: Las Vegas resort fees; How a $25 room becomes a $65 room

Cosmopolitan hotel guests with a car will still save money as Cosmopolitan's parking charges are $10 for overnight self parking and $18 for valet parking on top of the resort fee.

The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas will offer free parking to hotel guests beginning next year.

Alexandra Leach

Free parking was a hallmark of Las Vegas until 2016, when casino hotel giant MGM Resorts International announced plans to start charging for parking. Rival Caesars Entertainment Corp., which together with MGM dominates The Strip, joined the parking fee parade.

The chains' parking fees have gone up since, most recently earlier this year.

The Palms Casino Resort, which is finishing a major renovation, has said parking will remain free.