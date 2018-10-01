L.A., NYC restaurants with Las Vegas outposts

Las Vegas is a hub for celebrity chefs from around the world, and a hot spot for outposts of already successful restaurant concepts — namely from Los Angeles and New York City, arguably America's best food scenes.

These alternative locations often offer easier reservations, more dining space, accessibility along the Strip, and signature dishes in addition to exclusive specials. In the cases of New York's highly exclusive Rao's and hidden Beauty & Essex, landing a table is much easier in Las Vegas. And there are more options than ever.

This week, MGM Resorts International announced that L.A. chef Roy Choi will debut a Koreatown-influenced restaurant concept at Park MGM this year. “We are building this place ... to welcome new friends around the world to the culture, personalities and amazing food experiences born on the streets of L.A.,” says the Kogi BBQ creator and California restaurateur.

In the last two years, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas alone added five concepts with cult followings from the two coasts; and in December, The Venetian Las Vegas welcomed Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer's first CrazyShake Bar. Even Wolfgang Puck's timeless (L.A.-born) Spago will debut a new look at the Bellagio this spring.

Browse the photos above to take advantage of famous L.A. and NYC eateries' Vegas outposts on your next visit.

