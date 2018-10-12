December packs a lot of sweet deals (and calories), and Wednesday is no different.

It happens to be 12/12 and Krispy Kreme Doughnuts' annual "Day of the Dozens."

With the purchase of any dozen doughnuts Wednesday including holiday specialties, get dozen of the chain’s Original Glazed Doughnuts for $1. There's a limit of two deals per customer.

The company says this deal is valid at participating shops across the United States, so to be on the safe side you might want to call before heading out.

According to NationalDayCalendar.com, which doesn't recognize Day of the Dozens as one of Wednesday's made-up holidays, Dec. 12 is National Ambrosia Day, National Ding-a-Ling Day, Gingerbread House Day and Poinsettia Day.

The next sweet deal day is Saturday, which is National Cupcake Day.

The countdown is on to #DayoftheDozens! Come in on 12/12 to get a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchase. pic.twitter.com/gPoXcXIZoX — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) December 9, 2018

Holiday treats

Krispy Kreme's holiday doughnuts available through Dec. 24 include:

Santa Belly Doughnut: This chocolate Kreme filled shell is dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa’s jolly belly – a beloved Krispy Kreme holiday tradition.

Ugly Sweater Doughnut: This take on the festive ugly sweater trend is dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and "decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces."

Holiday Plaid Doughnut: An Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a red and green plaid design.

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolate iced ring with festive holiday sprinkles.

Krispy Kreme even has an Ugly Sweater Doughnut this holiday season.

Krispy Kreme

