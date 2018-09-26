Jonathan, left, and Drew Scott are HGTV's identical-twin 'Property Brothers.'

Kohl’s Corp. said Tuesday it has struck a deal with HGTV’s “Property Brothers” to offer an exclusive line of furniture, bedding, bath goods and home décor.

The partnership with twins Drew and Jonathan Scott — stars of cable television shows focused on real estate and home remodeling — will bring their lifestyle collection, Scott Living at Kohl’s, to stores in the fall of 2019.

In its announcement, Kohl’s said the new line “strengthens the company’s position as a trend-right home destination.”

Last year, rival Target Corp. hooked up with another HGTV team, Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper,” on an exclusive line of home décor, tabletop and gift items the retailer calls Hearth & Hand with Magnolia.

Kohl's Corp. has hired retail veteran Doug Howe as chief merchandising officer.

