North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Pyongyang on Thursday, where Kim said he values President Vladimir Putin's government for opposing U.S. dominance, Russian state media reported.

The statement came as Kim Yong Chol, a former North Korean intelligence chief, is in the United States for a second day of talks aimed at salvaging a summit between President Trump and Kim scheduled for June 12 in Singapore.

Trump announced last week that he canceled the summit because of critical statements from North Korea, but now wants to revive it.

The talks with Lavrov were the first official face-to-face meeting between a Russian government figure and Kim, according to Tass. Lavrov, who was visiting North Korea for the first time since 2009, also invited Kim to Moscow.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula is changing in accordance with the requirements of the interests of the two nations,” Kim said in the meeting, referring to the rival Koreas, Russia’s Tass news agency reported.

“I highly value the fact that Putin’s administration strictly opposes the U.S.’s dominance. You strictly oppose, and we are always ready to conduct negotiations and a profound exchange of opinions with the Russian side on this issue,” he added.

Lavrov said Moscow supported a declaration last month in which North and South Korea agreed to work to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

“This will allow for the realization not only of the denuclearization of the whole Korean Peninsula but also to provide sustainable peace and stability across north-east Asia,” Lavrov said, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.