New mom Khloé Kardashian got real about the struggle breastfeeding can be to new moms.

In a recent Tweet, the host of the Revenge Body revealed that she both breast and formula feeds her 2-month-old daughter, True.

Mommy shaming is real! But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able — Khloé (@khloekardashian) June 8, 2018

Kardashian was responding to a fan who thanked her for revealing she supplements with formula on her app.

'Tried and tried and tried'

Mommy’s Little Love A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 26, 2018 at 2:13pm PDT

Fans were, of course, overwhelmingly supportive.

I work in an OB office and I’m going to tell you what I tell all my new mothers. FEED THE BABY. If you can breast feed great, if you can’t, choose a good formula. The most important thing is raising a healthy child. Too many people judge moms and it need to stop. — Sanj (@sandra_clayton) June 9, 2018

It’s not easy for everyone and I’m sure everyone has given you a what’s best advice... just remember you can only do your best and other alternatives are just as good if it means you are happy too, happy mom happy baby. Only you know what’s best :) enjoy your wee one x — Fi Roonsta (@RoonstaFi) June 9, 2018

But to Kardashian's point, not everyone was a fan of not trying just a little bit harder. This Twitter user was reacting to formula use and Kardashian's praise of the Baby Brezza Formula Pro One-Step Bottle Maker she uses when supplementing with formula.

Khloe, breasts make the amount of milk that matches how long the baby nursed 24 hours earlier. Using a bottle will result in you producing less milk. Hope that helps. — Teri Stoddard (@teriincali) June 7, 2018

'The hardest part of it all'

Kardashian and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, welcomed True in April. Only last month, Kardashian tweeted encouraging words to a mom-to-be and hinted that although breastfeeding is deemed 'natural,' it doesn't mean it comes easy.

Don’t be scared! You’ll do amazing!! Congratulations. Breast feeding is the hardest part of it all believe it or not 🤦🏼‍♀️ one day at a time — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 12, 2018

