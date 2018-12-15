Kanye West isn't quite finished with calling people out on Twitter.

After the rapper feuded with Drake on the social media site Thursday, where he claimed the "God's Plan" rapper was coming after his family, West pulled Ariana Grande into the mix on Saturday.

West slammed the "thank you, next" singer for using his Twitter spat with Drake to promote new songs with Miley Cyrus.

"All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health so @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s ok don’t use me or this moment to promote a song," he tweeted.

Grande's tweet, which was sent late Thursday, didn't call out West and Drake by name, but encouraged fans to listen up for her new music despite there being "grown men arguing online (right now)."

"guys, i know there are grown men arguing online rn but miley and i dropping our beautiful, new songs tonight so if y'all could please jus behave for just like a few hours so the girls can shine that'd be so sick thank u," she tweeted.

Twitter users were quick to react to West's comments towards Grande, some saying it was hilarious.

"Kanye telling Ariana to mind her business is probably the best tweet I’ve seen from Kanye in a while," another tweeted.

Others were just confused, with one user writing, "kanye: ariana stop promoting your music through me... also kanye: promotes ariana’s music by dragging her into this"

kanye: ariana stop promoting your music through me



And others pointed out the Grande's fans would go after West for his comments.

"Kanye really came for Ariana. he’s OVER! his self of entitlement that everyone has to love and respect him is so gross," one user tweeted.

"Ariana Grande stans are about to go after Kanye West," another user tweeted with laughing and crying emojis.

