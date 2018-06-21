Virgil Abloh's first Louis Vuitton show got support from the stars.

The Ghanaian-American fashion designer, who is the first African-American to take over as artistic director at the French fashion label, showcased his Menswear Spring/Summer 2019 show on Thursday in Paris — and celebrities turned out to celebrate.

One emotional celebration came from Kanye West, who started crying in the front row when he and Abloh shared a warm embrace at the end of the show.

As Abloh took his final bow on the runway, he approached West for a heartwarming hug that has since been shared around the internet.

Abloh has been a longtime West collaborator. The two reportedly interned at the fashion label Fendi together.

Rihanna also made waves on social media for attending the show in a stunning white ensemble by Abloh.

Rihanna slayed in all white, shades and a see-through bag.

She showed off a transparent duffel bag, a trend that appeared on the runway.

The runway featured even more bags (cross-bodies, fanny packs and more) as well as plenty of outerwear and some tailored pieces in mostly whites and solid brights.

Other celebrities in attendance include Kim Kardashian West, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky and Naomi Campbell.

