Stormy Daniels: A look at the porn star suing President Trump Adult film star Stormy Daniels receives a key to the city of West Hollywood, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, earned international headlines for her legal battle with President Trump over an alleged affair she claims the pair had a decade ago. West Hollywood Mayor John Duran proclaiming ``Stormy Daniels Day'' in West Hollywood, recognized Clifford for "her leadership in the #RESIST movement.'' Michael Avenatti, attorney for adult film star Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media after Daniels received a key to the city of West Hollywood from Mayor John Duran, May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Pop artist Sham Ibrahim and Stormy Daniels attend her fan meet and greet on May 23, 2018 in West Hollywood, Calif. Stormy Daniels makes a surprise cameo as herself in the 'Saturday Night Live' opening skit spoofing Donald Trump on May 5, 2018. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels is rushed into an adult venue, Blush, by a bodyguard as she arrives to perform in her show in downtown Pittsburgh on May 2, 2018. President Trump's new lawyer Rudy Giuliani said that Trump repaid his personal attorney Michael Cohen for a $130,000 payment to Daniels, directly contradicting the president's past statements. This image released by ABC shows adult film actress Stormy Daniels, left, with her attorney Michael Avenatti during an appearance on the daytime talk show "The View," on April 17, 2018, in New York. Daniels released a composite sketch on April 17, 2018, of the man she says threatened her in a Las Vegas parking lot to stay quiet about her past sexual tryst with President Donald Trump. Avenatti says they are offering $100,000 for information leading to the man's identification. Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaks outside US Federal Court with her lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) in Lower Manhattan, New York on April 16, 2018. Stormy Daniels, the porn star who claims to have had a consensual sexual encounter with Donald Trump a decade ago, said April 17, 2018 that she is pursuing legal action against the president because she is "done being bullied.""I'm tired of being threatened, intimidating me, and trying to say that you'll ruin my life and take all my money and my house," Daniels said on ABC's "The View.""I'm done being bullied," Daniels said of legal threats from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen, who is now embroiled in his own legal troubles."I'm done," Daniels said. Stormy Daniels, center, follows her attorney Michael Avenatti, right, as she leaves federal court, April 16, 2018, in New York. In this courtroom sketch, Joanna Hendon, right, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, speaks as the president's personal attorney Michael Cohen, left, sits next to one of his own attorneys Todd Harrison, center, with porn star Stormy Daniels visible in the audience between Cohen and Harrison, during a federal court hearing in New York, April 16, 2018. Attorneys for Cohen and Trump tried to persuade U.S. District Judge Kimba Wood to delay prosecutors from examining records and electronic devices seized in the raids on the grounds that many of them are protected by attorney-client privilege. Stormy Daniels arrives at federal court, Monday, April 16, 2018, in New York. This cover image released by Penthouse shows Stormy Daniels gracing their May-June 2018 issue, hitting newsstands on May 8. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, says she had sex once with Trump in 2006 and that Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, paid her $130,000 days before the 2016 election for her silence. This image released by CBS News shows Stormy Daniels, left, during an interview with Anderson Cooper which will air on March 25, 2018, on "60 Minutes." Stephanie Clifford, who uses the stage name Stormy Daniels, claims to have had an affair with President Trump and has filed a suit against him in an attempt to nullify a nondisclosure deal with Trump attorney Michael Cohen days before Trump's 2016 presidential victory. Stormy Daniels arrives to perform at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Fla. Stormy Daniels, performs at the Solid Gold Fort Lauderdale strip club on March 9, 2018 in Pompano Beach, Fla. In this image from video, Michael Avenatti, attorney and spokesperson for adult film star Stormy Daniels, listens to a reporters' question during an interview at The Associated Press, March 21, 2018, in New York. Adult film actress Stormy Daniels attends the 2018 Adult Video News Awards at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Jan. 27, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, was allegedly paid $130,000 by an attorney for Donald Trump one month before the 2016 presidential election to keep her from talking about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. A sign at Little Darlings Las Vegas advertises an upcoming performance at the strip club by Stormy Daniels on Jan. 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Stormy Daniels, left, laughs with host Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' on Jan. 30, 2018, in Los Angeles. A sign for Ultra Gentlemen's Club across the street from Trump International Golf Club reads 'Stormy Daniels Making America Horny Again, April 13-14' is seen from President Trump's Motorcade in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Feb. 18, 2018, as it departs back to Mar-a-Lago. Michael Cohen, an attorney for Donald Trump, arrives in Trump Tower in New York on Dec. 16, 2016. Stormy Daniels, the porn star whom President Donald Trump's personal attorney acknowledged paying $130,000 just before Election Day, believes she is now free to discuss her alleged sexual encounter with Trump, her manager xtold The Associated Press Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, believes that Cohen invalidated a non-disclosure agreement after two news stories: One, in which Cohen told The New York Times that he made the six-figure payment with his personal funds, and another in the Daily Beast, which reported that Cohen was shopping a book proposal that would touch on Daniels' story, said the manager, Gina Rodriguez. Stormy Daniels hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on Feb. 4, 2018, in Las Vegas. Stormy Daniels (C) poses with dancers as she hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on Feb. 4, 2018 in Las Vegas. Stormy Daniels hosts a Super Bowl party at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen's Club on Feb. 4, 2018 in Las Vegas. In this May 6, 2009, file photo, Stormy Daniels visits a local restaurant in downtown New Orleans. Sen. Jim Dabakis, D-Salt Lake City, speaks on the Senate floor at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City on Jan. 21, 2018. Utah Democrats are pushing back on a proposal to rename a scenic highway after President Donald Trump, with one saying he'd suggest naming a frontage road after porn star Stormy Daniels. Dabakis tweeted that he'd suggest an amendment naming a frontage road after Daniels, who alleges she had a sexual encounter with Trump in 2006. Stormy Daniels arrives at The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA on Feb. 10, 2008.

A California federal judge awarded attorneys for President Donald Trump nearly $300,000 in fees Tuesday related to a failed defamation claim brought by porn star Stephanie Clifford.

U.S. District Judge S. James Otero directed Clifford to pay $293,052.33 to Trump's lawyers, concluding that the attorneys were entitled to most – but not all – of the $389,403.11 they had sought.

Otero said Trump's firm could have relied more on "highly qualified associates" for the legal work than partners who charged higher fees.

"Defendant could have streamlined litigation by distributing more work to

the junior associates," the judge ruled. "Second, the descriptions of the work performed suggest that the hours spent on tasks by (Trump's) attorneys were excessive."

Stormy Daniels and Michael Avenatti, New York, N.Y., April 16, 2018

Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, AFP/Getty Images

Clifford, known by her stage name Stormy Daniels, brought her claim after Trump sent out a tweet dismissing comments she had made in broadcast interviews.

When Daniels said in a TV interview that a man had confronted her in 2011 after alleging an affair with Trump in an attempt to silence her, the president tweeted that the person who made the threats was a “non-existent man” and that her allegation was a “total con job.”

Otero had earlier indicated that the tweet was protected as free speech since it related to a matter of public concern and involved public figures.

Daniels was “in the process of making her story known to the world,” Otero said. He said the president’s tweets appeared to be “hyperbole that would be protected.”

Such speech “lies at the heart of the First Amendment” and to try to restrict it would have a “chilling effect on candidates running for office," the judge said.

Attorneys for Daniels argued that Trump’s tweet was false.

