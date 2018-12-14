Sen. Jon Kyl will resign from the U.S. Senate on Dec. 31, setting up a second appointment by Gov. Doug Ducey to the seat once occupied by the late John McCain, The Arizona Republic has confirmed.

Ducey is required under law to name another Republican to the seat. A replacement to the Senate seat "will be announced in the near future," according to the governor's office.

Kyl wrote a letter dated Dec. 12 to Ducey, informing him of his resignation. The letter was hand-delivered to the governor's office late Thursday afternoon.

"Thank you for appointing me to the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy created by John McCain's death," Kyl wrote. "It has been an honor and a privilege to again serve the people of Arizona.

"When I accepted your appointment, I agreed to complete the work of the 115th Congress and then reevaluate continuing to serve. I have concluded that it would be best if I resign so that your new appointee can begin the new term with all other Senators in January 2019 and can serve a full two (potentially four) years. Therefore, I will resign from the U.S. Senate effective 11:59 p.m. EST December 31, 2018."

Kyl succeeded McCain to the seat in September, after McCain's Aug. 25 death, with the understanding that he would serve at least until the end of the year and possibly until 2020, when the seat was on the ballot again. It became clear in recent weeks, as Kyl was hesitant to discuss his future in the Senate, that he would be leaving.

Jon Kyl sworn in to late Sen. John McCain's Senate seat Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., left, offers congratulations to Jon Kyl after he was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington along with Kyl's grandson Christopher Gavin. Jon Kyl waiting to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. Sen. Kyl was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in the Senate Chamber earlier in the day. Jon Kyl waiting to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. Sen. Kyl was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in the Senate Chamber earlier in the day. Jon Kyl waiting to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington. Sen. Kyl was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in the Senate Chamber earlier in the day. Jon Kyl waiting to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington with Kyl's grandson Christoper Gavin. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., left, offers congratulations to Jon Kyl after he was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018, in Washington along with Kyl's grandson Christopher Gavin. Jon Kyl was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018 in Washington along with Kyl's grandson Christopher Gavin. Sen. Kyl was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in the Senate Chamber earlier in the day. Senator Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., left, offers congratulations to Jon Kyl after he was sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a reenactment ceremony on Sept. 5, 2018 in Washington along with Kyl's grandson Christopher Gavin. Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., is sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence during a ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence (right) administers the oath of office to Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., while his grandson Christopher Gavin holds a Bible, during a ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., waits to be sworn-in by Vice President Mike Pence at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence (right) and Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., (second from left) pose for a photograph with Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., (left) and Kyl's grandson Christopher Gavin after a ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. U.S. Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., waits to be sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence (right), Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., (left) and his grandson Christopher Gavin, leave the Old Senate Chamber after a ceremonial swearing-in for Kyl on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. Vice President Mike Pence (right) and Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., leave the Old Senate Chamber after a ceremonial swearing-in for Kyl on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., arrives in the Old Senate Chamber to watch Vice President Mike Pence administer the Oath of Office to Sen. Jon Kyl, R-Ariz., during a ceremonial swearing-in at the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill, in Washington, on Sept. 5, 2018.

Kyl, who served alongside McCain during his 18 years in the U.S. Senate, retired from the chamber in 2013 after rising to become the second-highest-ranking Republican senator.

In a statement, Ducey praised Kyl's second stint on Capitol Hill, saying he served with "integrity and statesmanship" as the nation faced important issues.

“Senator Kyl didn’t need to return to the Senate," Ducey said in a statement. "His legacy as one of Arizona’s most influential and important political figures was already without question. But he did return, and I remain deeply grateful for his willingness to step up and serve again when Arizona needed him. I wish him and his family all the best."

It is unclear if Kyl intends to return to joined the high-powered Washington, D.C., law firm Covington & Burling. As senior adviser, he helped clients on issues including taxes, health care, defense, national security and intellectual property.

The governor and his aides have been tight-lipped about who may be under consideration to replace Kyl.

There is intense interest from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, for Ducey to appoint outgoing Rep. Martha McSally, the Republican who lost to Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema for Arizona's other U.S. Senate seat. Sinema will be sworn into office Jan. 3.

Republican donors spent millions of dollars McSally's election effort and likely want to see that investment pay dividends. Ducey and McSally met recently, but it is unclear if there was discussion about a Senate appointment.

Other names have been mentioned as well, including Ducey's former chief-of-staff, Kirk Adams, and state Treasurer Eileen Klein.

Ducey will have to weigh pressure from power players in the White House and on Capitol Hill against advice by friends, staffers and other voices in Arizona.

It is not known if Ducey has discussed his next appointment to the seat with McCain's widow, Cindy McCain.

