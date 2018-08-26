Sen. John McCain arrives for the funeral of Sen. Edward Kennedy at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Basilica for a funeral mass in Boston on Aug. 29, 2009. President Barack Obama, three former presidents and the nation's elite gathered in the rain to attend a grand Catholic funeral for Ted Kennedy, America's legendary political patriarch.

Getty Images

PHOENIX – U.S. Sen. John McCain died nine years to the day after his good friend Sen. Ted Kennedy — both of the same kind of cancer.

McCain, R-Ariz., died Saturday a little more than a year after he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer that affects roughly 10,000 Americans a year.

Kennedy, D-Mass., a close friend of McCain's in the Senate, was diagnosed in May 2008 and died Aug. 25, 2009.

The coincidence did not go unnoticed in the Twitterverse.

More: President Trump offers 'deepest sympathies' to family of Sen. John McCain

More: Sen. John McCain, American 'maverick' and political giant, dies at 81

"History does rhyme," Preet Bharara, the former U.S. attorney from the Southern District of New York, said in a tweet.

It’s hard to feel anything but overpowering sadness about John McCain. Last time I felt this way was 9 years ago to the day when his friend across the aisle, Ted Kennedy, succumbed to the same cruel cancer. History does rhyme. There will never be another like John McCain. RIP. — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) August 26, 2018

"Can't help but wonder what the universe is trying to tell us," tweeted Barbara Townsend, a liberal activist from San Francisco.

Amazing that Sen. McCain passed on the same day as another lion of the Senate, Sen. Ted Kennedy. Can't help but wonder what the universe is trying to tell us. 😢 — Barbara Townsend (@bltyoga) August 26, 2018

Like Kennedy, McCain did not appear much in the Senate after his diagnosis. One exception was McCain's memorable thumbs-down vote on the so-called "skinny repeal" of the Affordable Care Act, which drew the ire of President Donald Trump two weeks after McCain's cancer diagnosis.

McCain and Kennedy could have one other thing in common. After Kennedy died, McCain joined President Barack Obama in delivering eulogies.

CNN reported Saturday that McCain wanted two people to deliver eulogies. One is President George W. Bush. The other is Obama.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com