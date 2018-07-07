Already love the Gaines family? Prepare to fall in love a little more.

Joanne Gaines shared a photo on Instagram Friday of husband Chip holding their newborn Crew, who arrived in June.

In the photo's caption, the former "Fixer Upper" star also revealed the sweet tradition Chip is continuing with baby number five.

"Chip started a tradition with Drake where he wore the hospital bracelet until it fell off... looks like the tradition lives on," she wrote.

In addition to their first son Drake, 13, Chip and Joanna have another son Duke, 12, and two daughters, Ella, 12, and Emmie Kay, 8.

Before welcoming their newest family member, the Gaines family said goodbye to their HGTV Show "Fixer Upper," the final, emotional episode of which aired in April.

The star couple said they weren't leaving the network just yet, however. They announced in April that they are working on a new "Fixer Upper"-based series.

Chip and Joanna Gaines through the years 'Fixer Upper' hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are readying an HGTV spinoff series, 'Behind the Design.' 01 / 10 'Fixer Upper' hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines are readying an HGTV spinoff series, 'Behind the Design.' 01 / 10

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com