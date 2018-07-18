Ex-FBI director James Comey's message to Americans was clear: Vote for Democrats in the 2018 midterms.

"This Republican Congress has proven incapable of fulfilling the Founders’ design that 'Ambition must ... counteract ambition.' All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall," Comey tweeted Tuesday night. "Policy differences don’t matter right now. History has its eyes on us."

Comey's warning came amid ongoing controversy surrounding President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Following his Monday summit in Helsinki, Trump suggested that he believed Putin's denials that Russia did not interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, despite conclusions from the U.S. intelligence community.

Trump then tried to walk back his comments on Tuesday, telling reporters at the White House, "I accept our intelligence community's conclusion that Russia's meddling in the 2016 election took place."

Comey, an Obama appointee and a long-time registered Republican, has proven to be a contentious figure to both Republicans and Democrats. Back in 2016, he came under fire for his public announcements regarding the probe into Hillary Clinton's use of a private email server while she was secretary of State — especially the revelation that the FBI had reopened the probe just days before Election Day. Clinton has repeatedly blamed her election loss on the timing of Comey's announcement.

But since his abrupt firing by Trump last year, Comey has become a vocal critic of the administration and Trump himself.

"I actually believe he's morally unfit to be president," Comey told USA TODAY after the release of his book, "A Higher Loyalty."

