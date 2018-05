A photograph of victims Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford is seen amongst floral tributes at the base of a 'tree of hope', planted as a memorial following the Manchester Arena bombing in central Manchester on May 22, 2018, the one year anniversary of the deadly attack.

LONDON — The United Kingdom is marking the one-year anniversary Tuesday of a terror attack at a concert by American singer Ariana Grande that killed 22 people and injured hundreds.

The suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, struck as concert-goers left the Manchester Arena in the northern English city on May 22, 2017.

Grande tweeted early Tuesday, “thinking of you all today and every day I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”

The tweet included a bee, the civic symbol of Manchester.

Well-wishers left flowers in St. Ann’s Square in the city's central shopping area, and placed hand-written notes on a series of Japanese maples that have been planted to form a “Trees of Hope” trail.

One note read: “As a clever bishop said ‘there is power in love,'" citing U.S. Episcopal bishop Michael Curry, who delivered a rousing sermon at the wedding of Prince Harry to Meghan Markle in Windsor on Saturday.

Prince William and Prime Minister Theresa May joined survivors and emergency workers for a remembrance service at Manchester Cathedral on Tuesday.

A one-minute silence was observed throughout the country. Prince William was privately meeting with some of the victims' families after the service.

“Such appalling acts of wickedness will do nothing but strengthen our resolve to defeat such twisted ideologies and beliefs. The resilience and determination shown by this city in the 12 months since is testament to that,” May said in a statement Tuesday.

Abedi, 22, who was born in Manchester to Libyan parents, died in the attack. French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb said he had links with the Islamic State.

Britain has issued an arrest warrant for Abedi’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, and is seeking his extradition from Libya.

Grande returned to Manchester weeks after the attack to take part in a concert to raise money for the victims and families affected by the bombing.

More than $2.5 million was donated during the three-hour show, which also featured performances by superstars including the Black Eyed Peas, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

