People light candles and leave photos of 18-year-old victim Reese Fallon at a memorial remembering the victims of a shooting in Toronto on July 23, 2018.

Mark Blinch, AP

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility Wednesday for a gunman's rampage in Toronto that killed two people and wounded 13, but Police Chief Mark Saunders said there was no evidence to support the declaration.

Public Safety Ministry spokeswoman Hilary Peirce said the investigation was still in its early stages, but "there is no national security nexus to the shooter."

Faisal Hussain, 29, opened fire Sunday night on a busy thoroughfare of bars and restaurants in the city's Greektown neighborhood. Minutes after the attack, Hussain died following a shootout with police. Saunders has not revealed whether police or Hussain fired the fatal bullet.

CBS News and the Toronto Star, citing law enforcement officials they did not name, said Hussain had visited ISIS websites and may have expressed support for the terrorist group.

The Islamic State's AMAQ news agency said Hussain was a "soldier of the Islamic State and carried out the attack in response to calls to target the citizens of the coalition countries," according to the SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors jihadist activity around the world.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The U.S. and Canada are among coalition nations combating an ISIS effort to establish a caliphate across a swath of Syria and Iraq.

More: 'Our hearts are in pieces': Gunman identified in Toronto shooting

"At this stage, we have no evidence to support these claims," Saunders said. "We will continue to explore every investigative avenue including interviewing those who knew Mr. Hussain, reviewing his online activity, and looking into his experiences with mental health."

Hussain's family, in a statement Monday, said Hussain suffered from "severe" mental illness and had been "struggling with psychosis and depression his entire life."

"While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end," the family said in the statement. "Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy. We will mourn those who were lost for the rest of our lives."

Killed were 10-year-old Julianna Kozis of nearby Markham and Toronto resident Reese Fallon, 18.

The rampage in Canada’s largest city came three months after a 25-year-old man in a rented truck mowed down pedestrians along iconic Yonge Street, killing 10 and injuring more than a dozen others. Alex Minassian is awaiting trial on 10 counts of first-degree murder and related charges in the case.

Deadly mass shooting in Toronto

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com