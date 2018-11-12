Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tours border in Arizona Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border before the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. CBP officer peaks through the fence while Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border before the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. National Guard in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. National Guard in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. National Guard Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey after a tour of the border answers question during the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border while National Guard came to help out in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey after a tour of the border answers question during the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border before the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border before the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey takes a tour of the border before the press conference in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. National Guard in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. National Guard in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Graffiti at the U.S.-Mexico border. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen greets National Guard troops who have been deployed to the southwest border. BORTAC secures for Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen who came to visit and greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Governor Doug Ducey greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen and Governor Doug Ducey greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen M. Nielsen greets National Guards after they were deployed to the Southwest Border in San Luis, Arizona at the U.S. / Mexico border on April 18, 2018.

President Donald Trump reviews border wall prototypes, Tuesday, March 13, 2018, in San Diego.

Evan Vucci/AP

"The wall."

It's the border barrier President Donald Trump promised in his campaign. It's the symbol of the ideas that many who oppose Trump have vowed to block.

But with a partial government shutdown looming, one thing remains far from settled: Is the border wall really being built?

The answer is entirely a matter of interpretation.

What's Trump's border wall progress?

Border barriers have been built under the Trump administration.

So far, those barriers are mostly replacements of other, existing fencing that was already in place — not new stretches of wall on any part of the border that was previously open.

And none of the new barriers use the designs that emerged from the construction of prototype "walls" in San Diego.

Funding for the barriers so far is limited to older designs, essentially the same fences as were built under previous administrations.

And all of these projects amount to a few miles of border barrier in total. A USA TODAY NETWORK project in 2017 examined the entire 2,000-mile border and showed most of it has no fence and no wall.

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Helicopter footage of the full border shows most of it is open, and most of the barriers in Texas are built only in short spurts. At the same time, much of the unfenced border is remote, wild and distant from roads or construction supplies.

Apprehensions of border-crossers rose in the last year, but the numbers remain near the lowest levels in decades.

Is Trump's border wall the same as the border fence?

On the campaign trail, Trump often spoke of a "great wall," and usually invoked images of concrete. Even after he took office, he was clear that the border wall would be new and different from other fences, saying "We’re going to have a wall that works. We’re not going to have a wall like they have now, which is either nonexistent or a joke."

Since then, administration officials have made other statements. In April, Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen seemingly contradicted Trump's earlier statements about the wall, saying that new fences would be considered walls, even if those fences are being built to replace existing fences.

New border barriers are often described as "bollard walls," meaning the vertical steel bollards recognizable from much of the previous fence construction. And border officials have indeed announced these as new "walls."

THE WALL: Documentaries explore reality of the border.

Where is Trump's border wall being built?

If you consider the barrier projects "border walls," here are some of the locations:

None of those barriers look like the wall prototypes built near San Diego, which Trump visited and praised earlier this year.

Is Mexico going to pay for the border wall?

So far, no.

Congress approved $1.6 billion this year for border security, which Trump has described as a “down payment” on his wall. That's U.S. tax dollars.

Not all of that $1.6 billion goes toward fences or walls.

The $1.6 billion is intended for general border security measures, which includes new technology along the border and repairs to existing barriers. Only $641 million was dedicated to building 33 miles of new barriers.

The bill that allocated that funding also contained a notable caveat: "The amounts ... shall only be available for operationally effective designs deployed as of the date of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2017 ...such as currently deployed steel bollard designs, that prioritize agent safety."

In other words: The funding can be used only for previous designs, not any new designs for Trump's border wall idea.

But the new designs might not be usable, anyway.

What's the status of the border wall prototypes?

U.S. Customs and Border Protection awarded eight contracts to six companies to build border-wall prototypes in 2017.

Border wall prototypes Three border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, as seen from behind the pre-existing border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 16, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction continues of the border wall prototype designed and contracted to Fisher Sand & Gravel of Tempe, among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction continues of the border wall prototype designed and contracted to Fisher Sand & Gravel of Tempe, among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Construction of the border wall prototypes continues near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, California, on Oct. 17, 2017. Two border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototypes is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Two border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Three border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Three border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border-wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on Oct. 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. A border wall prototype is seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017. Two border wall prototypes are seen among the construction of the prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry outside of San Diego, Calif., as seen from behind the preexisting border fencing on the international border between the U.S. and Tijuana, Mexico, on October 16, 2017.

Four were made of reinforced concrete, and another four incorporated additional construction materials. Construction began on Sept. 26 on a strip of federally controlled land near San Diego.

Trump later visited the site, and remarked that he preferred a wall design that allowed Border Patrol agents to see through the barrier.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did field tests on the 30-foot-tall structures. In August, the U.S. Government Accountability Office published a report about the results of that testing.

The tests revealed many of the prototypes, as built, failed to meet the same design standards that Customs and Border Protection had set out in its calls for submissions. The evaluations found that all four concrete prototypes had “extensive” construction challenges.

The GAO report did not disclose the cost-effectiveness of the eight prototypes.

President Donald Trump visits California on March 13, 2018 A crowd of protesters gather at the San Isidro Border in San Diego Calif., to protest during President Trump's visit to see border wall prototypes on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. A crowd of protesters gathers at San Isidro Border in San Diego Calif., including Judith Castro, a 27-year-old instructional aide at a school. Castro said, "My dad was deported in 2006, and Mom was deported in 2007. There’s a lot of mixed emotions. I had to learn how to take care of four other siblings. I want him to know that we don’t have money to go to a wall. We want the money to go to a better education system." A crowd of protesters gathers at San Isidro Border in San Diego Calif., including Judith Castro, a 27-year-old instructional aide at a school. Castro said, "My dad was deported in 2006, and Mom was deported in 2007. There’s a lot of mixed emotions. I had to learn how to take care of four other siblings. I want him to know that we don’t have money to go to a wall. We want the money to go to a better education system." A crowd of protesters gathers at San Isidro Border in San Diego Calif., including Judith Castro, a 27-year-old instructional aide at a school. Castro said, "My dad was deported in 2006, and Mom was deported in 2007. There’s a lot of mixed emotions. I had to learn how to take care of four other siblings. I want him to know that we don’t have money to go to a wall. We want the money to go to a better education system." Estela Jimenez and Octavio Aguilar scream 'Build bridges, not wall' near San Isidro Border during President Trump's visit to see border wall prototypes on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Jules Luna screams 'build bridges, not wall' near San Isidro Border in San Diego Calif., during President Trump's visit to see border wall prototypes on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Jules Luna screams 'Build bridges, not walls' as a crowd of protesters gather at the San Isidro Border in San Diego Calif., to protest during President Trump's visit to see border wall prototypes. Selena Espinoza, 23, protests near San Isidro Border during President Trump's visit to see border wall prototypes on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Mexican Federal Police cordon off a street directly south of the border wall prototypes in the Magisterial neighborhood of Tijuana, Mexico in anticipation of President's Trump's visit to the area. March 12, 2018; Mexican Federal Police cordon off a street directly south of the border wall prototypes in the Magisterial neighborhood of Tijuana, Mexico in anticipation of President's Trump's visit to the area. About 40 people from the Hotel del Migrante Deportado, a hotel for deported migrants, are protesting by the border fence. They chanted “We don’t want the wall,” in Spanish on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, ahead of the president's visit to California. Mexican and American media climbed a ladder onto a semi-stable roof to get a view of the border wall prototypes on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, ahead of the president's visit to California. The border wall prototypes can be seen through the existing border wall from the Tijuana side. Border Patrol vans and other federal law enforcement are also present preparing for President Trump’s visit on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. There are firefighters, the Marine Corps police and the CA Highway Patrol making their way to the #BorderWall prototypes site. Daniel Watman, a U.S. citizen living in Tijuana, is calling for parks instead of walls. “The separation results in people not getting to know each other.” People during a rally in support of President Trump a few miles from where President Trump will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. People during a rally in support of President Trump a few miles from where President Trump will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Jacqueline Hackney (left) and her daughter, Tiffany Hackney, 13, (right) both of Corona, Calif., cheer during a rally in support of President Trump a few miles from where he will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Greg Brittain of Redland, Calif., during rally in support of President Trump a few miles form where President Trump will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Loree Masonis of Ontario, Calif., cheers during rally in support of President Trump a few miles form where President Trump will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Darlene Smith (left) of Orange County, Calif., dances during rally in support of President Trump a few miles form where President Trump will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Lisa Collins of Orange County, Calif., waves a flag during rally in support of President Trump a few miles form where President Trump will visit the border wall prototypes near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in San Diego, Calif., later in the day on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. President Trump boards a helicopter on March 13, 2018, en route to San Diego to see prototypes of his border wall. After landing in San Diego, Trump will take a chopper to this municipal airport near the border wall prototypes. Customs said they’ll close the area from 11:30AM-3PM on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. Retired teacher Catheryn Rathsam of San Diego says she thinks it doesn’t make sense ‘to spend billions of dollars on a wall when it could go to build our infrastructure.' Behind the painted border wall are the 8 border wall prototypes. Mexican federal police have closed off about 3 blocks directly across from the prototypes. Protesters in San Diego protest plans for Donald Trump's border wall on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, ahead of the president's visit to California. Murals in Tijuana, Mexico are shown on March 13, 2018, the day of President Trump's planned visit to San Diego. Protesters in San Diego protest plans for Donald Trump's border wall on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, ahead of the president's visit to California.

So is Trump's border wall being built or not?

Details aside, the administration has been consistent in saying any border security construction will be considered part of a "wall" or "wall system" under Trump.

"To us, it's all new wall," Nielsen said at a White House briefing in April. "If there was a wall before that needs to be replaced, it's being replaced by a new wall. This is Trump's border wall."

On Tuesday, Trump told Democratic leaders in a remarkable on-camera clash he would be "proud" to shut down the federal government if he doesn’t get the $5 billion he is demanding for the wall.

“If we don’t get what we want ... we will shut down the government," Trump said during an extraordinary public exchange with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Pelosi and Schumer gave as good as they got, telling Trump he lacks the votes for border wall funding – even in the current Republican-controlled House – and is being irresponsible in threatening to halt the government over a project that would be ineffective at best.

"This has spiraled downward," Pelosi said at one point.

In the meeting, which featured finger-pointing, arm-waving and raised voices, Trump, Pelosi, and Schumer argued their positions.

Trump said his wall would stop criminals and drug dealers from entering the country; the Democrats said it wouldn't, and that Trump's demand for $5 billion is obstructing an agreement that already includes border security and will keep the government open when the current funding bill expires at midnight on Dec. 21.

Contributing: Alan Gomez and David Jackson, USA TODAY.