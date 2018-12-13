WASHINGTON – It's been quite a year in the nation's capital but for some serving in Washington, it wasn't only politics that got them in trouble.

Santa's nice list may have shrunk due to lawmakers who were bad this year.

From insider trading to using taxpayer money to quiet sexual harassment allegations, 2018 had quite the list of lawmakers that were likely removed from Santa's nice list.

For many lawmakers, the allegations meant the end of their tenure in Congress (and an increased chance of coal under the Christmas tree.)

As we bid farewell to the 115th Congress and make way for a new array of fresh lawmakers, here's a look back at 2018 and the scandals that rocked the House and Senate.

Blake Farenthold

Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas, arrives for a House Committee on the Judiciary oversight hearing on Capitol Hill.

Andrew Harnik, AP

Rep. Blake Farenthold, a Texas lawmaker under fire over a sexual harassment lawsuit, resigned in April following accusations from at least several former staffers about inappropriate or abusive conduct.

Farenthold had acknowledged some of the allegations when announcing his resignation. When he arrived in Congress, Farenthold said, he had “no idea how to run a congressional office,” which led to a workplace culture that became “too permissive and decidedly unprofessional."

The Republican congressman also took responsibility for “angry outbursts and failure to treat people with the respect they deserve.” Said Farenthold: “For that situation, I am profoundly sorry.” Even though “an unprofessional work environment is not a crime,” he said, “it reflects poorly on me.”

Farenthold, 56, who was seeking a fifth term representing the Coastal Bend area of Texas, was heavily scrutinized after it was disclosed that he settled a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a former aide with $84,000 in taxpayers’ money. He has said the settlement was a strategic decision to put the matter to rest even though he insists the charges are untrue.

His resignation also followed a CNN report detailing alleged harassment from a second former staff member, Michael Rekola, who was Farenthold's communications director in 2015. Rekola described behavior ranging from making sexually graphic jokes to bullying that Rekola says led him to seek medical treatment and psychological counseling.

Duncan Hunter

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Calif., speaks during an interview at a call center on in Santee, Calif.

Denis Poroy, AP

During the summer, a 60-count indictment dropped alleging Duncan Hunter and his wife, Margaret, used his campaign account as a personal slush fund to finance an extravagant lifestyle, which included everything from buying tequila shots to European vacations.

The Hunters, honing in on the Republican base and pulling a page from President Donald Trump, claimed the charges were politically motivated. He even compared himself to Trump as another Republican being mistreated by the Justice Department.

Despite the charges and pending trial, Hunter easily defeated Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar in the November midterms.

The California Republican's win was in a solidly Republican suburban San Diego district that Trump won by 15 percentage points in 2016.

The indictment against Hunter and wife Margaret alleges conspiracy, wire fraud and misspending and falsification of campaign finance records. The indictment details more than $250,000 in personal spending with campaign funds, from $462.46 for 30 shots of tequila and a steak at a bachelor party to $250 to transport a pet, identified in media reports as likely being the family rabbit.

Prosecutors allege the Hunters used campaign funds as a personal bank account for everything from daily expenses to fancy vacations to Italy, Hawaii and Las Vegas and then engaged in cover-ups.

Pat Meehan

Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pa., is cosponsoring a bill to change how the military handles sexual assaults.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

Rep. Patrick Meehan resigned in April following a sexual harassment allegation where he used $39,000 in taxpayer money in a secret settlement agreement.

The Pennsylvania Republican was the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation over allegations that he had sexually harassed a former female staffer and then used taxpayer money to pay for a settlement. Meehan had asked the committee, which he used to be a member of, to review the allegations against him.

"While I do believe I would be exonerated of any wrongdoing, I also did not want to put my staff through the rigors of an Ethics Committee investigation and believed it was best for them to have a head start on new employment rather than being caught up in an inquiry," Meehan said. "Since I have chosen to resign, the inquiry will not become a burden to taxpayers and committee staff."

Meehan also said that he will pay back the $39,000 that was paid for the settlement.

Chris Collins

Collins was indicted in August on charges of insider trading but vowed to fight the charges and managed to win his reelection bid in November.

While serving on the board of directors of a drug company, he was accused of tipping off others that a key drug the company was developing had failed in testing then lying to federal agents.

Collins represents a western New York district that Trump won by 24 percentage points. He defeated Democrat Nate McMurray.

Collins has said he would "fight the meritless charges" and looks forward to clearing his name of wrongdoing. He pleaded not guilty.

The charges allege that Collins, his son Cameron and Stephen Zarsky, the father of Cameron's fiancée, with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit securities fraud and seven counts of securities fraud.

Specifically, Rep. Collins is accused of receiving inside information about negative clinical trial tests conducted by Innate Immunotherapeutics, an Australian biotech company with which he has long been associated.

He then is accused of passing that information on to his son, prompting the son and others to sell 1.78 million Innate shares shortly before the bad news was made public in June 2017 and the share price plummeted.

Those others included Cameron Collins' fiancée, Lauren Zarsky, her mother, Dorothy, and other friends and family members.

They avoided losses of $768,600, according to the complaint filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bob Brady

Rep. Bob Brady, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, is leaving Congress in January following an FBI corruption investigation that implicated him.

He announced earlier this year he wouldn't run again, insisting his decision was due to wanting to spend more time with family and not because of the investigation led by the FBI. The allegations stem back to a payment his campaign made in 2012 to a primary opponent.

The FBI has said it believes Brady unlawfully concealed the $90,000 payment to get the opponent to quit the race, which he did. At one point, prosecutors also alleged in court documents that Brady had tried to influence a witness in the case.

Three people already have pleaded guilty to campaign finance-related charges in the case, including a former consultant for the congressman.

During the trial of his former campaign strategist in November, multiple witnesses implicated Brady in crimes revolving around the payment, saying he directed that the money be funneled to his opponent, Jimmie Moore.

Brady has not been charged and has continually he did nothing wrong. His attorneys have advised him that he could not face charges because the statute of limitations had run its course.

Tom Garrett

Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., attends a House Foreign Affairs Committee markup in Rayburn Building on May 17, 2018.

AP

In May, Rep. Tom Garrett, R-Va., announced he was quitting his race for re-election, citing problems with alcohol after staffers accused the lawmaker of treating them like slaves.

The congressman representing Virginia's 5th District made the announced shortly after allegations surfaced that he and his wife, Flanna Garrett, treated staff members like servants. The former and current staff members alleged the Garretts asked them to run errands, including caring for their dog.

Garrett also faced criticism after meeting with white nationalist leader Jason Kessler at his Capitol Hill office before Kessler helped organize the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville. The rally led to the death of a counter-protester.

Garrett said he struggles with alcohol and planned to seek treatment.

Elizabeth Esty

In this Jan. 5, 2016, file photo, then-Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., attends a gathering at the East Room of the White House in Washington.

Jacquelyn Martin, AP

In April, Rep. Elizabeth Esty announced was also not going to run again. The decision followed mounting criticism for her delay in firing a chief of staff accused of sexually harassing a woman in her office.

The three-term Connecticut Democrat, an advocate for the #MeToo movement, waited three months to fire the chief of staff. She apologized and she had not provided a safe work environment for a former staffer who said the chief of staff had threatened and harassed her.

The victim reportedly got a restraining order after her chief of staff threatened to kill her. She also alleged that he had punched and sexually harassed her in Esty's office.

Esty had been among those who called for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers, D-Mich., last year when he was accused of sexual harassment. In her April announcement, Esty said she determined it was in the best interest of her constituents and family to not seek re-election.

"In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better," she said in a statement Monday. "To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down."