Flavors of Fareground in Austin, Texas Fareground is in the One Eleven Congress building, a recognizable landmark in Austin’s skyline and home to the Wells Fargo offices. 01 / 32 Fareground is in the One Eleven Congress building, a recognizable landmark in Austin’s skyline and home to the Wells Fargo offices. 01 / 32

Austin, Texas' first food hall, Fareground, is entirely composed of local vendors, but that wasn’t always the plan. When Cousins Properties, the owners of the iconic One Eleven Congress building, first approached chef Drew Curren and his ELM Restaurant Group, the idea was for Curren to open the only local spot in a new food hall among a handful of chain vendors.

Instead, Curren proposed that he and his team develop the entire food hall themselves and bring on the city’s most impressive chefs as vendors.

“We saw it as an opportunity to do something really awesome for Austin,” says Curren.

Fareground is in the heart of Downtown Austin, on the corner of 2nd Street and Congress Avenue, surrounded by businesses, hotels and the famous bridge where people congregate to see bats fly at dusk. The dense area, that used to lack many lunch options, is ideal for a food hall full of Austin’s greatest hits, according to Curren.

As a chef, Curren knew he needed talented operators with strong local followings to join him in this venture. He also wanted to provide customers with diverse food offerings.

He called on chef Jesse Griffiths of hyperlocal butchery and supper club Dai Due to open a taqueria using only regional ingredients and chef Kevin Fink of grain-focused Emmer & Rye to conjure up Henbit, where customers can find healthy, seasonal dishes.

Austinites and travelers can also find vendors that serve burgers and rotisserie chicken, artisanally baked bread and house-cured meats, ramen and sushi, and all kinds of cheese and cheesy dishes.

“It’s important to us that people can get a taste of what Austin is offering outside of barbecue and Tex Mex, which for so long people felt like that’s all we had here,” says Curren.

Click through the photos above for a closer look at Fareground’s delicious bites, and see more food hall tours below.

Discover Denver's Zeppelin Station food hall

A taste of Zeppelin Station in Denver Zeppelin Station has an industrial-modern feel, while small details like garage doors that fully open and picnic benches outside embrace Denverites' love of being outdoors. 01 / 26 Zeppelin Station has an industrial-modern feel, while small details like garage doors that fully open and picnic benches outside embrace Denverites' love of being outdoors. 01 / 26

Tour Legacy Food Hall in Plano, Texas

Tastes of Texas' Legacy Hall Legacy Hall is a new breed of food hall, designed by restaurateurs rather than real estate developers. When completed this spring, the facility will include restaurants, bars and an outdoor music venue. 01 / 40 Legacy Hall is a new breed of food hall, designed by restaurateurs rather than real estate developers. When completed this spring, the facility will include restaurants, bars and an outdoor music venue. 01 / 40

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com