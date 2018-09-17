U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., will remain on the November ballot despite being indicted in August 2018 on federal insider-trading charges. Here, Collins, with his wife, Mary, held a news conference in response to his arrest for insider trading on Aug. 8, 2018, in Buffalo, New York.

John Normile, Getty Images

ALBANY, N.Y. – Republican New York Rep. Chris Collins will remain on the ballot this fall despite being indicted in August on federal insider-trading charges, changing his mind after suspending his campaign more than five weeks ago.

Erie County (New York) Republican Chair Nick Langworthy said Monday that Collins had reversed course and decided to keep his spot on the November ballot, despite the indicted lawmaker pledging as recently as last week to cooperate with efforts to remove him.

Collins informed Langworthy of the decision Monday morning, saying the congressman told him he was acting on the advice of his criminal-defense attorneys.

"This is something we did not expect to happen," said Langworthy.

The move sets up a battle between Collins and Democrat Nate McMurray to represent the state's 27th Congressional District, which covers the conservative, mostly rural areas between Buffalo and Rochester.

Aug. 11: Rep. Chris Collins suspends re-election campaign days after arrest on insider trading charges

Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 3 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 3 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Aug. 9: Rep. Chris Collins getting little support from the GOP. Can he survive?

In a brief statement, an attorney for Collins confirmed the decision.

"Because of the protracted and uncertain nature of any legal effort to replace Congressman Collins we do not see a path allowing Congressman Collins to be replaced on the ballot," said Mark Braden, Collins' legal counsel.

Republican leaders had been working to remove him from the November ballot, with Langworthy claiming the party had identified a "crystal clear" path to replace him.

But any effort to replace Collins needed the congressman's cooperation because the federal primary elections had already passed, meaning Collins would have had to accept a nomination to another office or move out of state to be removed.

At a news conference in Buffalo, Langworthy said he felt "a bit like a jilted groom at the altar" because Republicans were going to choose Collins' replacement this week.

Aug. 9: Even with felony indictment, Rep. Chris Collins could win re-election

Aug. 8: Congressman Chris Collins says insider trading charges are 'meritless,' refuses to give up election bid

"There's nothing in my power or any other Republican leader here or in Washington can do to tell him, 'You're off the ballot,' " Langworthy said. "That's not how it works."

In order to remove him, Collins would have had to accept a Republican nomination to another office.

Party leaders had spent weeks identifying local nominations Collins could have accepted, and Langworthy suggested a local official was willing to "do a selfless act" – resign, likely – to clear a spot for him.

Now, Democrats are hopeful the embattled Collins could be vulnerable in the fall, when he will face off against McMurray, the Grand Island, New York, supervisor.

Even still, it will be a tough sell for Democrats: The district, which includes all or part of eight counties, voted for President Donald Trump in 2016 by 24 points. Collins was the first congressman to endorse Trump's presidential bid.

It is the state's most heavily Republican district and Collins has won easily in the two most recent election cycles, but McMurray and national Democrats are hoping Collins' indictment boosts his chances for an upset.

In a coincidence, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, a Buffalo native, was in the area Monday to help open McMurray's campaign headquarters.

In a statement, McMurry said it was "nice to finally know who I'm running against" but that he "always knew we were running against Chris Collins."

"There are laws for a reason," McMurray said. "There is accountability in our society for a reason. And in the greatest democracy in the world, voters weren't going to take this kind of sham switching around names on a ballot at the whims of local party bosses."

It remains unclear how aggressively he intends to campaign for the seat, if at all.

The congressman's decision was a reversal from his prior pledges to cooperate with efforts to remove him from the ballot.

As recently as last week, Collins said he would "cooperate fully" with efforts to remove him from the ballot after suspending his campaign in August.

"I've expressed to the county leaders, the eight county chairs, I will cooperate fully in deferring to them as they look for someone to replace me on the ballot," Collins said in an interview with WIVB-TV on Sept. 10. "Other than that, I am not involved."

Follow Jon Campbell and Joseph Spector on Twitter: @JonCampbellGAN and @GannettAlbany

Aug. 8: Rep. Chris Collins: Here's what you need to know about the fraud charges he faces

Aug. 8: New York GOP Rep. Chris Collins arrested on insider trading charges

Aug. 8: Along with Rep. Chris Collins, here are other lawmakers indicted while in office

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com