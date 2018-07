WASHINGTON – In an about-face, the White House said Thursday President Trump "disagrees" with Russian President Vladimir Putin's request to grill American citizens in exchange for helping American investigators probe Russian interference in the 2016 election.

“It is a proposal that was made in sincerity by President Putin, but President Trump disagrees with it," White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a statement Thursday.

On Monday, Trump called Putin's suggestion an “incredible offer,” during a joint news conference with the Russian leader after their controversial summit in Finland. Sanders also said Wednesday that Putin's request was being discussed, though she said there was no "commitment made on behalf of the United States."

Trump's reversal came just moments before the GOP-controlled Senate was set to vote on a resolution objecting to allowing the Russian government to question U.S. citizens.

Putin discussed his offer Monday at a joint news conference with Trump in response to questions about 12 Russians who were indicted last week for their alleged role in trying to sway the 2016 presidential election. The Russian leader suggested he would help U.S. investigators with that probe if his government could interrogate Michael McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to Russia under President Barack Obama, and Bill Browder, an investor who worked to uncover massive corruption inside the Russian government.

Both men have been sharp and vocal critics of Putin.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert called Putin’s offer “absolutely absurd,” and lawmakers seemed dumbfounded that Trump would be taking it seriously.

"Of course Putin wants to question Ambassador McFaul," said Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn. "He stood up to Russian aggression and promoted United States national security interests."

Casey said it was "dangerous" to even "entertain handing over an American citizen to an authoritarian Russian government with no rule of law."

On Thursday, Sanders called on Putin to turn over the 12 Russians so they can stand trial in the U.S., an unlikely scenario.

