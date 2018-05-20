A Santa Fe High School senior becomes emotional during a service at Arcadia First Baptist Church in Santa Fe, Texas on May 20, 2018.

SANTA FE — The Sunday morning sermon at Arcadia First Baptist Church was supposed to be geared toward celebrating high school seniors who are graduating soon.

Interim Pastor Jerl Watkins typically preaches about evolution at the end of the school year. As a former chemistry student, he wants future college students to know there is no scientific evidence backing evolution.

“That’s why they call it a theory,” Watkins said, which prompted a few of the Santa Fe congregants to yell out “That’s right!” and “Amen.”

While Watkins still mentioned evolution, this Sunday required a different sermon.

This Sunday, his sermon had to give comfort and hope to the pews full of grieving Santa Fe residents who were still questioning how it was possible that their small town could become the scene for the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

"We need to never cease prayer for our students as they go off to school," Watkins said. "God can, and He will, use this tragedy to bring us closer to Him."

Ten people, eight students and two teachers, were killed and 13 more were injured Friday morning when Santa Fe High School student Dimitrios Pagourtzis, 17, opened fire with a shotgun and a .38 revolver in the high school's arts complex during first period. A student being treated at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center remained in serious condition Sunday with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Debra Burbridge, a hospital spokesperson.

Another student was listed in good condition after being shot, and a third was released late Saturday after needing to be readmitted for complications.

Returning to Santa Fe for the second time since the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick attended Arcadia’s 10:30 a.m. service, sitting in the front row.

Abbott on Sunday called for all Texans to participate in a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Monday, May 21 “to honor the memory of the victims of the Santa Fe High School shooting,” according to a news release.

“In the midst of such tragedy, we pray for the victims and those mourning in Santa Fe, while we work to ensure swift and meaningful action to protect our students in schools across our state,” Abbott said in the release. “I ask all Texans to join in holding a moment of silence tomorrow morning to remember the victims, their families, and first responders of the attack that took place at Santa Fe High School.”

At the service, the church’s graduating seniors were honored by the congregation with Bibles and well-wishes. Each wore the caps and gowns of the school they attend; not everyone went to Santa Fe High School.

One Santa Fe senior, affectionately referred to as “Biggin” by Joey Horn, a youth Sunday school teacher, will attend East Texas Baptist University and pursue a career as a pediatrician.

Another has dreams of becoming a physical therapist after first getting her associate’s degree at nearby Alvin Community College.

And one girl wants to start a career in law enforcement at the area sheriff’s office and eventually become a game warden. A simple statement that seemed to refer to the complex subject raised by the week's events was emblazoned on her black cap. It read, “Done with this BS.”

After reading a passage from the book of Isaiah about King Hezekiah’s illness, Watkins said present-day America is much like ancient Israel before it fell into despair.

“We have fallen away from God and put other gods in front of Him,” Watkins said. “God is not a genie that we can rub from a magic lamp. He is a loving Father that wants a lifelong relationship with us.”

The church also invited ten crisis-trained chaplains from the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team to help Santa Fe residents move forward. There are more than 3,000 chaplains working with the nondenominational Christian organization.

Carolin A. Perez, chaplain coordinator, said chaplains from the organization were deployed to Sutherland Springs less than a year ago after 26 people were gunned down at the First Baptist Church there last November.

Perez also personally traveled to Newtown, Connecticut, after 20-year-old Adam Lanza shot and killed 20 children between the ages of 6 and 7 and six adults in December 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Well it’s always a very, very difficult situation when you have a number of large fatalities, especially when there are children,” Perez said. “School is generally a safe place for our kids.”

The shootings, especially in public schools, seems to be becoming more frequent, she added.

“I know my first response, when I heard of this particular event was ‘Not again, not again,’” Perez said. “Because the distance between the (shootings) seems to be shorter and shorter.”

Pagourtzis was charged Friday as an adult with capital murder and aggravated assault on a peace officer. He is not eligible for the death penalty because of a 2005 Supreme Court ruling that bans execution of criminals younger than 18.

